Keelboat
 

Melges rolls out World League for the Melges 20 and 32

Melges Performance Sailboats has introduced a one-of-a-kind Melges worldwide racing format set to feature the Melges 20 and Melges 32 spanning the North American, European and Asian regions.

Click image for a larger image

The Melges World League is designed to increase rivalry and enhance the overall racing experience.

The League will include the Melges 20 and Melges 32 spanning the North American, European and Asian regions.

Fundamentally, the Melges World League will connect these Melges Classes internationally into one, all-encompassing, professionally managed major league, organized and ran by Melges.

Over 140 teams are expected to compete in the 2017 Melges World League representing at least 20 nations, with more than 500 sailors actively participating.

Melges owners will engage in a competitive, unforgettable racing experience against sailors all over the world:

- Three (3) World League Divisions: North America, Europe and Asia,
- Over 140 Teams Competing,
- Battle for Division Supremacy,
- One (1) Overall Melges World League Champion.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
23 January 2017 22:51 GMT

Related articles

Melges rolls out World League for the Melges 20 and 32 23 January 2017 22:51
Nick and Janet Jerwood are Flying 15 Australian Champions 5 January 2017 6:03
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Late challenge by British pair 4 January 2017 6:07
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwoods extend lead 3 January 2017 6:09
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwood's take first race 2 January 2017 9:32
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Invitation Race 1 January 2017 10:32
UK Crew arrive for Aussie Flying 15 Championships 28 December 2016 9:16
Star Sailors League Finals winner - Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih 3 December 2016 18:57
Ireland's Conor Clarke is new Melges 24 World Champion 3 December 2016 18:01
Star Sailors League Finals - Final 10 3 December 2016 16:23
Melges 24 Worlds - Victory on hold for Irish 3 December 2016 10:33
Star Sailors League - New leaders day 2 2 December 2016 9:32


Latest






















UK Hosted