Melges rolls out World League for the Melges 20 and 32

The Melges World League is designed to increase rivalry and enhance the overall racing experience.

The League will include the Melges 20 and Melges 32 spanning the North American, European and Asian regions.

Fundamentally, the Melges World League will connect these Melges Classes internationally into one, all-encompassing, professionally managed major league, organized and ran by Melges.

Over 140 teams are expected to compete in the 2017 Melges World League representing at least 20 nations, with more than 500 sailors actively participating.

Melges owners will engage in a competitive, unforgettable racing experience against sailors all over the world:

- Three (3) World League Divisions: North America, Europe and Asia,

- Over 140 Teams Competing,

- Battle for Division Supremacy,

- One (1) Overall Melges World League Champion.

23 January 2017 22:51 GMT