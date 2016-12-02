Keelboat
 

Semi-finalists for Optimist Team racing at Monaco

A full programme of races completed for the 16 teams putting on a great show in the harbour at Monaco. In total 64 races were held, a record for one day (56 last year).

This evening’s results have whittled out the four semi-finalists.

The first will be a Nordic duel between the Swedish from the KSSS, newcomers to the Principality, and the Finnish from Helsingfors Segelklubb.

The second will pit the Swiss Société Nautique de Genève against the German team from the Bodensee Yacht Club.

The British team from Hayling Island SC finished eighth after 15 races, winning eight of them.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
14 January 2017 20:35 GMT

Related articles

Semi-finalists for Optimist Team racing at Monaco 14 January 2017 20:35
Nick and Janet Jerwood are Flying 15 Australian Champions 5 January 2017 6:03
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Late challenge by British pair 4 January 2017 6:07
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwoods extend lead 3 January 2017 6:09
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwood's take first race 2 January 2017 9:32
Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Invitation Race 1 January 2017 10:32
UK Crew arrive for Aussie Flying 15 Championships 28 December 2016 9:16
Star Sailors League Finals winner - Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih 3 December 2016 18:57
Ireland's Conor Clarke is new Melges 24 World Champion 3 December 2016 18:01
Star Sailors League Finals - Final 10 3 December 2016 16:23
Melges 24 Worlds - Victory on hold for Irish 3 December 2016 10:33
Star Sailors League - New leaders day 2 2 December 2016 9:32


Latest






















UK Hosted