Semi-finalists for Optimist Team racing at Monaco

This evening’s results have whittled out the four semi-finalists.

The first will be a Nordic duel between the Swedish from the KSSS, newcomers to the Principality, and the Finnish from Helsingfors Segelklubb.

The second will pit the Swiss Société Nautique de Genève against the German team from the Bodensee Yacht Club.

The British team from Hayling Island SC finished eighth after 15 races, winning eight of them.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

14 January 2017 20:35 GMT