Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Late challenge by British pair

The British pair, Alan Bax and Simon Childs of Hayling Island SC, finished the penultimate day, with a 3, 1, 3.

But this was not enough to stop the Aussie pair from claiming the Australian National title with a day to spare.

Nick and Janet Jerwood won the first race of the day, race 5, with John Wilson and Matthew Summers second and Bax and Childs third.

In the second race, Bax and Childs pipped the Jerwoods on the finish, with Wilson and Summers in third.

In race 7, the Jerwoods returned to their winning ways, with Greg Tonnison and Mark Lovelady taking second ahead of Bax and Childs.

Nick and Janet Jerwood have a nine point lead overall from Alan Bax and Simon Childs after seven races.

Eight races are scheduled and a second discard then comes into play.

Flying 15 - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Nationals 2017 - After Race 7

1st 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC) 1( 1) 1( 1) 1( 1) [ 3]( 3) 1( 1) 2( 2) 1( 1) 10 7 pts

2nd 4047 Alan Bax / Simon Childs(UK) 3( 3) [ 13]( 13) 4( 4) 2( 2) 3( 3) 1( 1) 3( 3) 29 16 pts

3rd 3989 John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC) 2( 2) 3( 3) 6( 6) 5( 5) 2( 2) 3( 3) [ 7]( 7) 28 21 pts

4th 3859 David Yu / Chris Nelson (RFBYC) 5( 5) 4( 4) [ 8]( 8) 1( 1) 5( 5) 4( 4) 5( 5) 32 24 pts

5th 3775 Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC) 4( 4) 8( 8) 5( 5) [ 15]( 15) 6( 6) 7( 7) 4( 4) 49 34 pts

6th 3743 Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC) 6( 6) 2( 2) 9( 9) 8( 8) 8( 8) [ 13]( 13) 2( 2) 48 35 pts

7th 3992 Greg Leaversuch / Peter Barblett (RFBYC) 13( 13) [ 17]( 17) 2( 2) 10( 10) 4( 4) 6( 6) 11( 11) 63 46 pts

8th 3987 Tim Walker / Alan Sharpe (SoPYC) 8( 8) 5( 5) 10( 10) 4( 4) [ 14]( 14) 12( 12) 9( 9) 62 48 pts

9th 4053 David Swan / Matt Elliot (EBYC) [ 42](OCS) 6( 6) 7( 7) 7( 7) 10( 10) 8( 8) 13( 13) 93 51 pts

10th 3982 Chris Paterson / Ed Repsevicius (SoPYC) 11( 11) [ 16]( 16) 3( 3) 11( 11) 12( 12) 5( 5) 10( 10) 68 52 pts

11th 3972 Ashley Smith/Adam Kingston(QLD) 12( 12) 7( 7) [ 19]( 19) 9( 9) 11( 11) 9( 9) 6( 6) 73 54 pts

12th 3619 Ron Packer/Steve Ward(RFBYC) 14( 14) 10( 10) [ 14]( 14) 6( 6) 7( 7) 10( 10) 8( 8) 69 55 pts

13th 3717 Peter Bowman/Ethan Prieto-Low(RFBYC) 10( 10) [ 42](OCS) 12( 12) 13( 13) 13( 13) 15( 15) 14( 14) 119 77 pts

14th 3856 John Wallace/Stewart Wallace(EBYC) 9( 9) 21( 21) 11( 11) 14( 14) 26( 26) 11( 11) [ 42](DNF) 134 92 pts

15th 3879 Kim Peaker/Neil White(SoPYC) 19( 19) 18( 18) 13( 13) [ 19]( 19) 18( 18) 16( 16) 12( 12) 115 96 pts

16th 3526 Peter Jackson/Les Kearney(VIC) 15( 15) 20( 20) 16( 16) 12( 12) 16( 16) 18( 18) [ 22]( 22) 119 97 pts

17th 3822 Andrew Knowles/Anne Knowles(SoPYC) 7( 7) 12( 12) 42(DNF) [ 42](DNC) 9( 9) 14( 14) 16( 16) 142 100 pts

18th 3935 John Hassen/Gene Donraadt(SoPYC) 20( 20) 9( 9) 17( 17) 21( 21) 15( 15) [ 29]( 29) 18( 18) 129 100 pts

19th 3494 Chris Wells/Gordon McWilliam(EBYC) 16( 16) [ 23]( 23) 18( 18) 16( 16) 22( 22) 17( 17) 17( 17) 129 106 pts

20th 3855 Peter Rooke/Martin Arrowsmith(SoPYC) 18( 18) 15( 15) 15( 15) [ 26]( 26) 19( 19) 21( 21) 19( 19) 133 107 pts

21st 3800 Mark Gooding/Michael Gooding(SoPYC) 17( 17) 24( 24) 20( 20) [ 25]( 25) 21( 21) 19( 19) 15( 15) 141 116 pts

22nd 3964 Simon Lucas/Aileen Lucas(PRSC) 21( 21) 14( 14) 23( 23) 18( 18) [ 25]( 25) 23( 23) 23( 23) 147 122 pts

23rd 3984 Carl Pettersson/Kristine Pettersson(SoPYC) 31( 31) 11( 11) [ 32]( 32) 17( 17) 23( 23) 25( 25) 26( 26) 165 133 pts

24th 4040 Bill Shand/David Parish(VIC) 25( 25) [ 28]( 28) 22( 22) 27( 27) 17( 17) 24( 24) 21( 21) 164 136 pts

25th 3878 Rob Donaldson/Ryan Norris(EBYC) 22( 22) 33( 33) 24( 24) 24( 24) 27( 27) [ 37]( 37) 20( 20) 187 150 pts

26th 3909 Ashley Reichstein/Tim Buckman(EBYC) 24( 24) 35( 35) 21( 21) 20( 20) 30( 30) 22( 22) [ 42](DNF) 194 152 pts

27th 3814 JJ Wallace/Sam Gardiner(EBYC) 26( 26) 30( 30) 28( 28) 31( 31) 20( 20) 20( 20) [ 42](DNF) 197 155 pts

28th 4010 Mark Millman/Max Dobie(GYC) 27( 27) 27( 27) 27( 27) 23( 23) 28( 28) [ 36]( 36) 25( 25) 193 157 pts

29th 3767 Ken Bubb/Lee Bubb(QLD) 28( 28) 26( 26) 25( 25) 28( 28) 24( 24) 26( 26) [ 28]( 28) 185 157 pts

30th 3259 Karen Dawes/Russell Dawes(SoPYC) 23( 23) 25( 25) [ 33]( 33) 22( 22) 32( 32) 31( 31) 27( 27) 193 160 pts

31st 3833 Tim Bussemaker/Kevin Griffiths(SoPYC) [ 36]( 36) 32( 32) 26( 26) 30( 30) 29( 29) 30( 30) 24( 24) 207 171 pts

32nd 3928 Peter Emby/David Sutcliffe(SoPYC) 29( 29) 19( 19) 35( 35) 32( 32) [ 37]( 37) 28( 28) 32( 32) 212 175 pts

33rd 3658 David Dwyer/Brittany Nicolas(EBYC) 35( 35) 22( 22) 30( 30) 37( 37) [ 42](DNF) 32( 32) 29( 29) 227 185 pts

34th 3057 John Lyus/Rita Nesdale(SoPYC) 32( 32) 34( 34) 31( 31) 35( 35) 35( 35) 27( 27) [ 42](DNF) 236 194 pts

35th 3475 Greg Howell/Leanne Howell(SoPYC) 30( 30) 38( 38) 34( 34) 33( 33) 31( 31) [ 42](DNC) 30( 30) 238 196 pts

36th 3991 John Midolo/Gordon Roe(SoPYC) 33( 33) 31( 31) [ 37]( 37) 34( 34) 33( 33) 34( 34) 31( 31) 233 196 pts

37th 3766 Nils Blumann/Gary Warman(EBYC) 34( 34) 36( 36) 29( 29) 29( 29) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) [ 42](DNC) 254 212 pts

38th 3659 Wim Speelman/David Hall(EBYC) 37( 37) 37( 37) 36( 36) 36( 36) 34( 34) 35( 35) [ 42](DNC) 257 215 pts

39th 3931 Michael Clarke/Neil Smith(VIC) 38( 38) 29( 29) 42(OCS) 42(DNS) 36( 36) 33( 33) [ 42](DNF) 262 220 pts

40th 3910 Jennifer Sims/Deanna Wilson(SoPYC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) [ 42](DNC) 294 252 pts

41st 3761 Sandy Dunn/Tim Barling(SoPYC) 42(DNF) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) [ 42](DNC) 294 252 pts

4 January 2017 6:07 GMT