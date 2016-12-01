Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwoods extend lead

Click image for a larger image

Nick and Janet Jerwood tightened their grip the 2017 title with two more wins that takes them ten points clear of second placed John Wilson and Matthew Summers.

Greg Tonnison and Mark Lovelady took second in the first race of the day with Wilson and Summers in third.

In the second race Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett were second behind the Jerwoods with Chris Paterson and Ed Repsevicius in third.

In the third race Nick and Janet Jerwood were finally bested by David Yu and Chris Nelson, with Alan Bax and Simon Childs in second and the Jerwoods third.

British visitors, Alan Bax and Simon Childs, recovered from a 13th in the first race to post a fourth in the second and finish the day with a second place and are fourth overall.

Flying 15 - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Nationals 2017 - After Race 4

1st 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC) 1( 1) 1( 1) 1( 1) 3( 3) 6 pts

2nd 3989 John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC) 2( 2) 3( 3) 6( 6) 5( 5) 16 pts

3rd 3859 David Yu / Chris Nelson (RFBYC) 5( 5) 4( 4) 8( 8) 1( 1) 18 pts

4th 4047 Alan Bax / Simon Childs (UK) 3( 3) 13( 13) 4( 4) 2( 2) 22 pts

5th 3743 Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC) 6( 6) 2( 2) 9( 9) 8( 8) 25 pts

6th 3987 Tim Walker / Alan Sharpe (SoPYC) 8( 8) 5( 5) 10( 10) 4( 4) 27 pts

7th 3775 Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC) 4( 4) 8( 8) 5( 5) 15( 15) 32 pts

8th 3982 Chris Paterson / Ed Repsevicius (SoPYC) 11( 11) 16( 16) 3( 3) 11( 11) 41 pts

9th 3992 Greg Leaversuch / Peter Barblett (RFBYC) 13( 13) 17( 17) 2( 2) 10( 10) 42 pts

10th 3619 Ron Packer / Steve Ward (RFBYC) 14( 14) 10( 10) 14( 14) 6( 6) 44 pts

11th 3972 Ashley Smith/Adam Kingston(QLD) 12( 12) 7( 7) 19( 19) 9( 9) 47 pts

12th 3856 John Wallace/Stewart Wallace(EBYC) 9( 9) 21( 21) 11( 11) 14( 14) 55 pts

13th 4053 David Swan/Matt Elliot(EBYC) 42(OCS) 6( 6) 7( 7) 7( 7) 62 pts

14th 3526 Peter Jackson/Les Kearney(VIC) 15( 15) 20( 20) 16( 16) 12( 12) 63 pts

15th 3935 John Hassen/Gene Donraadt(SoPYC) 20( 20) 9( 9) 17( 17) 21( 21) 67 pts

16th 3879 Kim Peaker/Neil White(SoPYC) 19( 19) 18( 18) 13( 13) 19( 19) 69 pts

17th 3494 Chris Wells/Gordon McWilliam(EBYC) 16( 16) 23( 23) 18( 18) 16( 16) 73 pts

18th 3855 Peter Rooke/Martin Arrowsmith(SoPYC) 18( 18) 15( 15) 15( 15) 26( 26) 74 pts

19th 3964 Simon Lucas/Aileen Lucas(PRSC) 21( 21) 14( 14) 23( 23) 18( 18) 76 pts

20th 3717 Peter Bowman/Ethan Prieto-Low(RFBYC) 10( 10) 42(OCS) 12( 12) 13( 13) 77 pts

21st 3800 Mark Gooding/Michael Gooding(SoPYC) 17( 17) 24( 24) 20( 20) 25( 25) 86 pts

22nd 3984 Carl Pettersson/Kristine Pettersson(SoPYC) 31( 31) 11( 11) 32( 32) 17( 17) 91 pts

23rd 3909 Ashley Reichstein/Tim Buckman(EBYC) 24( 24) 35( 35) 21( 21) 20( 20) 100 pts

24th 4040 Bill Shand/David Parish(VIC) 25( 25) 28( 28) 22( 22) 27( 27) 102 pts

25th 3822 Andrew Knowles/Anne Knowles(SoPYC) 7( 7) 12( 12) 42(DNF) 42(DNC) 103 pts

26th 3259 Karen Dawes/Russell Dawes(SoPYC) 23( 23) 25( 25) 33( 33) 22( 22) 103 pts

27th 3878 Rob Donaldson/Ryan Norris(EBYC) 22( 22) 33( 33) 24( 24) 24( 24) 103 pts

28th 4010 Mark Millman/Max Dobie(GYC) 27( 27) 27( 27) 27( 27) 23( 23) 104 pts

29th 3767 Ken Bubb/Lee Bubb(QLD) 28( 28) 26( 26) 25( 25) 28( 28) 107 pts

30th 3928 Peter Emby/David Sutcliffe(SoPYC) 29( 29) 19( 19) 35( 35) 32( 32) 115 pts

31st 3814 JJ Wallace/Sam Gardiner(EBYC) 26( 26) 30( 30) 28( 28) 31( 31) 115 pts

32nd 3658 David Dwyer/Brittany Nicolas(EBYC) 35( 35) 22( 22) 30( 30) 37( 37) 124 pts

33rd 3833 Tim Bussemaker/Kevin Griffiths(SoPYC) 36( 36) 32( 32) 26( 26) 30( 30) 124 pts

34th 3766 Nils Blumann/Gary Warman(EBYC) 34( 34) 36( 36) 29( 29) 29( 29) 128 pts

35th 3057 John Lyus/Rita Nesdale(SoPYC) 32( 32) 34( 34) 31( 31) 35( 35) 132 pts

36th 3475 Greg Howell/Leanne Howell(SoPYC) 30( 30) 38( 38) 34( 34) 33( 33) 135 pts

37th 3991 John Midolo/Gordon Roe(SoPYC) 33( 33) 31( 31) 37( 37) 34( 34) 135 pts

38th 3659 Wim Speelman/David Hall(EBYC) 37( 37) 37( 37) 36( 36) 36( 36) 146 pts

39th 3931 Michael Clarke/Neil Smith(VIC) 38( 38) 29( 29) 42(OCS) 42(DNS) 151 pts

40th 3910 Jennifer Sims/Deanna Wilson(SoPYC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 168 pts

41st 3761 Sandy Dunn/Tim Barling(SoPYC) 42(DNF) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 42(DNC) 168 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

3 January 2017 6:09 GMT