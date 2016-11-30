Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Jerwood's take first race

Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay lead Nick and Janet Jerwood - Click image for a larger image

A windward/leeward, triangle, windward/leeward and one final upwind course proved quite a testing day for the fleet of 40 boats.

Resulting in some wild rides, some collisions and gear breakages.

With around 20 to 28 knots of breeze and some quite large waves that provided some thrilling sailing, the South of Perth YC sailors finished ahead of John Wilson and Mat Summers.

In third place were the British pair, Alan Box and Simon Childs from Hayling Island SC.

Day two of racing has up to three races planned with an earlier start as the forecast is similar than today with a building breeze later in the afternoon.

Flying 15 - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Nationals 2017 - Race 1

1st 3986 Ineffable Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood 1 pts

2nd 3989 Ffast Lane 4 John Wilson / Matthew Summers 2 pts

3rd 4047 Fforever Young Alan Bax / Simon Childs 3 pts

4th 3775 Absolutely Ffabulous Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay 4 pts

5th 3859 Tuffan Up David Yu / Chris Nelson 5 pts

6th 3743 Spot the Difference Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady 6 pts

7th 3822 A-Squared Andrew Knowles / Anne Knowles 7 pts

8th 3987 Ffollow Us Tim Walker / Alan Sharpe 8 pts

9th 3856 Feet and Fingers John Wallace / Stewart Wallace 9 pts

10th 3717 All Torque Peter Bowman / Ethan Prieto-Low 10 pts

11th 3982 Storyteller Chris Paterson/Ed Repsevicius 11 pts

12th 3972 Ffast Lane Ashley Smith/Adam Kingston 12 pts

13th 3992 Glamour Buoys Greg Leaversuch/Peter Barblett 13 pts

14th 3619 Affrodisiac Ron Packer/Steve Ward 14 pts

15th 3526 Fat RRRs Over the Side Peter Jackson/Les Kearney 15 pts

16th 3494 Catch Me If You Can Chris Wells/Gordon McWilliam 16 pts

17th 3800 Saltheart Mark Gooding/Michael Gooding 17 pts

18th 3855 Fflashpoint Peter Rooke/Martin Arrowsmith 18 pts

19th 3879 Aussie Way Kim Peaker/Neil White 19 pts

20th 3935 She Who Must Be Obeyed John Hassen/Gene Donraadt 20 pts

21st 3964 Fforeigner Simon Lucas/Aileen Lucas 21 pts

22nd 3878 Fast Lane II Rob Donaldson/Ryan Norris 22 pts

23rd 3259 Eagle Eye Karen Dawes/Russell Dawes 23 pts

24th 3909 Tuffa Nuff Ashley Reichstein/Tim Buckman 24 pts

25th 4040 Forty Forty Bill Shand/David Parish 25 pts

26th 3814 Committed to Confusion JJ Wallace/Sam Gardiner 26 pts

27th 4010 Mr Fox Mark Millman/Max Dobie 27 pts

28th 3767 Bubbles Ken Bubb/Lee Bubb 28 pts

29th 3928 Swifft Peter Emby/David Sutcliffe 29 pts

30th 3475 Enuff Rope Greg Howell/Leanne Howell 30 pts

31st 3984 Faffin Carl Pettersson/Kristine Pettersson 31 pts

32nd 3057 Ffoenix John Lyus/Rita Nesdale 32 pts

33rd 3991 Ffancy Classique John Midolo/Gordon Roe 33 pts

34th 3766 The Last Won Nils Blumann/Gary Warman 34 pts

35th 3658 Hippo David Dwyer/Brittany Nicolas 35 pts

36th 3833 No Bull Tim Bussemaker/Kevin Griffiths 36 pts

37th 3659 Endorffine Wim Speelman/David Hall 37 pts

38th 3931 WOW! Michael Clarke/Neil Smith 38 pts

39th 4053 Phar Lap David Swan/Matt Elliot 42 pts

40th 3910 Oui Non Peut-etre Jennifer Sims/Deanna Wilson 42 pts

41st 3761 ROffL Sandy Dunn/Tim Barling 42 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 January 2017 9:32 GMT