Flying 15 Australian Nationals - Invitation Race

The traditional pre-championship race was held in a moderate breeze of 12 - 15 knots and relatively flat seas - ripples according to Esperance Bay locals, to others they are waves!

After one general recall, race officer John Taylor (JT) raised a U flag and the race was on.

Nick and Janet Jerwood sailing (Ineffable) got a good start and tacked into an early lead at the top mark.

The South of Perth YC sailors extended their lead on every leg to lead by a country mile by the last leg to the finish.

They finished just under a minute ahead of the chasing pack.

Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay (Absolutely Ffabulous) worked their way into second place with Philippa letting out a (woop) of satisfaction as they crossed the line.

Greg Leaversush and Peter Barblett (Glamour Buoys) crossed the dis-tance of a dental floss ahead of fourth placed Greg Tonnison and Mark Lovelady (Spot the Difference).

UK visitors Alan Bax and Simon Childs (Fforever Young) from Hayling Island SC finished tenth.

Flying 15 - Invitational Race for the Uffa Fox Trophy

1st AUS3986 Ineffable Nick - Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC)

2nd AUS3775 Absolutely Ffabulous - Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC)

3rd AUS3992 Glamour Buoys - Greg Leaversuch / Peter Barblett (RFBYC)

4th AUS3743 Spot the Difference - Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (So-PYC)

5th AUS3619 Affrodisiac - Ron Packer / Steve Ward (RFBYC)

6th AUS3989 Ffast Lane 4 - John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC)

7th AUS3859 Tuffan Up - David Yu / Chris Nelson (SoPYC)

8th AUS4053 Phar Lap - David Swan / Matt Elliot (EBYC)

9th AUS3879 Aussie Way - Kim Peaker / Neil White (SoPYC)

10th GBR4047 Fforever Young - Alan Bax / Simon Childs (HISC UK)

Jonny Fullerton

1 January 2017 9:30 GMT