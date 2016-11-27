Keelboat
 

UK Crew arrive for Aussie Flying 15 Championships

Former world champion Alan Bax and crew Simon Childs have arrived from the UK for the 55th Australian F15 National Championships.

Esperance Bay Yacht Club are hosting the Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals from Friday 30 December 2016 to Thursday 5 January 2017.

It is also a chance for some warm water sailing ahead of the Flying 15 Worlds taking place in Napier, New Zealand in March 2017.

But Baxxy will surely have his hands full with a number of strong WA teams including another former world championship pairing, Nick & Janet Jerwood.

And the exuberant glamour boys, Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett also a mixed pairing of Philippa Packer, crewed by former world champ and current RFBYC commodore, Dean McAullay.

Other strong contenders include Ron Packer, crewed by Steve Ward, (builder of the 1983 AC winning Australia ll) and former national champions, Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston from Queensland.

Another veteran of the FF scene is Bill Shand (a mere 87yrs) who will be driving across the Nullarbor from Melbourne to compete in his umpteenth championship.

Racing will take place in Open, Silver and Classic categories.

An invitational race is scheduled for Sat 31 Dec, followed by a lay day on Sun 1 Jan before racing commences on Mon 2 Jan through to Thu 5 Jan.

Jonny Fullerton
28 December 2016 9:16 GMT

