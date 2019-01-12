Who took all the prizes at GJW Direct Bloody Mary?

Monica Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather in their 29er were the overall winners, holding off the fast approaching 49er of Rick Peacock and Nick Murray, finishing only 20 meters behind.

The young crew kept their heads to become the first 29er ever to win the Bloody Mary . . . also winning first Junior, first Lady helm, first 29er class prize and winners overall.

Monica Vennis-Ozanne said on coming ashore:

“It’s great! I’ve done it twice before in an RS Feva and a Topper and I can’t believe we’ve just won it! It was pretty hard racing and we’re just thinking ‘Come on, we’ve got to go’ as the 49er came towards us."

"It was so close and we know they were catching us, but they ran out of time. It was quite windy so good for the skiffs.”

GJW Direct Bloody Mary - The Top 10 places (242 entries)

1. 29er - Monique Vennie-Ozanne and John Mather

2. 49er - Rick Peacock and Nick Murray

3. 29er - Oliver Evans and Willian Garman

4. 420 - Jack Lewis and Fraser Hemmings

5. 420 - Megan Ferguson and Bettine Harris

6. RS800 - Ralph and Sophie Singleton

7. 2000 - Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge

8. Laser - Jack Hopkins

9. Musto Skiff - Ben Schooling

10. Osprey - Ben and Simon Hawkes

Full results available here

• First Lady Helm: 29er - Monique Vennie-Ozanne

• First Queen Mary Helm: RS400 - Mark Oakey

• Grand Master: Merlin Rocket - Tim Fells

• First Junior Helm: 29er - Monique Vennie-Ozanne

Class prizes were also awarded to:

• 29er - Monique Vennie-Ozanne and John Mather

• RS Aero 7 - Tim Hire

• RS 200 - Maria Stanley and Toby Lewis

• RS 400 - Mark Oakey and Dan Martin

• Solo - Tom Gillard

• Topper - James Crossley

• D-zero - Nick Craig

• Laser Radial - Andrew Kerr

• Laser - Jack Hopkins

Queen Mary would like to thank our title sponsors GJW Direct for their support, this allowed for new towering flood lights appreciated by all in the boat park. Thank you to our mighty team of volunteers both on and off the water whose assistance was greatly valued and much needed to run the event.

