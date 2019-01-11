McKnight dominates Australian Moth Nationals

With the 2019 Moth Worlds due to take place in Australia at the end of the year, the Aussie Nationals attracted a strong fleet to Brisbane.

Josh McKnight from the Manly Skiff Sailing Club took five wins and only dropped out of the top three in two of the 14 races.

In second was Luka Damic from the St Geotges SC and in third place Andrew McDougall of the Black Rock SC.

With the podium three sharing most of the races wins, only Keagan York in race 4, and Reece Tailby in race 11 managed to break their grip.

Britain's Rob Greenhalgh, who is now based at North Sails in Sydney, finished in sixth place overall.

The 2019 International Moth Worlds will take place across country at the Mounts Bay SC on Perth's Swan River from 9-18 December 2019.

Australian Moth Championships - Final after 14 races (36 entries)

1st 4494 Josh McKnight - - 20 pts

2nd 3656 Luka Damic - - 34 pts

3rd 4400 Andrew McDougall - - 40 pts

4th 4380 Matthew Chew - - 49 pts

5th 4495 Reece Tailby - - 55 pts

6th 4560 Robert Greenhalgh - - 67 pts

7th 3832 Les Thorpe - - 68 pts

8th 4542 Keagan York - - 83 pts

9th 4573 Nick Deussen - - 108 pts

10th 4339 Brent Pearson - - 141 pts

11th 4003 Grahame Prosser - - 145 pts

12th 4216 John Genders - - 151 pts

13th 4592 Warren Sare - - 160 pts

14th 4324 Grant Rollerson - - 164 pts

15th 4101 Andrew Sim - - 166 pts

