505 World Championship Title for Martin and Lowry

Winners of the penultimate race (R9) were the Dane/Aussie pair Jan Saugmann and Marcus Cooper with South Africa's James Largier and Richard Hutton-Squire in second, and Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne of Australia third.

The honours for the final race also went to Nicholas and Luke Payne with Germany's Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen taking second, with Mike Holt and Carl Smit of the USA in third to confirm their second place on the final podium.

Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson made it an all US final podium with Nicholas and Payne claiming fourth, Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson USA were fifth and sixth were Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany.

Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn finished in seventh, Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon tenth and Penny and Russ Clark 20th.

505 World Championship - Final leaders after race 9 & 10 (89 entries)

1st USA Mike Martin/Adam Lowry DNC DNC - - 24 pts

2nd USA Mike Holt/Carl Smit 7 3 - - 38 pts

3rd USA Parker Shinn/Eric Anderson 4 11 - - 42 pts

4th AUS Peter Nicholas/Luke Payne 3 1 - - 48 pts

5th USA Howard Hamlin/Jeff Nelson 10 5 - - 50 pts

6th GER Wolfgang Hunger/Holger Jess 9 4 - - 52 pts

7th GBR Ian Pinnell/Reeve Dunn 6 14 - - 55 pts

8th GER Julian Stueckl/Johannes Tellen 21 2 - - 69 pts

9th AUS Christopher Paterson/Thor Schoenhoff 8 7 - - 75 pts

10th GBR Nathan Batchelor/Harry Briddon 12 8 - - 92 pts

11th AUS Sandy Higgins/Paul Marsh 30 10 - - 93 pts

12th GER Jan-Philipp Hofmann/Felix Brockerhoff 23 18 - - 96 pts

13th AUS Michael Quirk/Joel Castle 14 32 - - 100 pts

14th DEN Jan Saugmann/Marcus Cooper 1 13 - - 101 pts

15th AUS Malcolm Higgins/Nick Johnston 15 24 - - 118 pts

16th CAN Robert Tennant/Steve Bourdow 47 21 - - 125 pts

17th AUS Kevin Cameron/Sam Heritage 13 9 - - 125 pts

18th AUS Daniel Keys/Daryl Roos 5 15 - - 128 pts

19th USA Edward Conrads/Brian Haines 28 20 - - 128 pts

20th GBR Penny Clark/Russ Clark 22 35 - - 132 pts

21st GER Stefan Koechlin/Andreas Achterberg 25 6 - - 141 pts

22nd RSA James Largier/Richard Hutton-Squire 2 30 - - 141 pts

23rd AUS Clarke Bradley/Bradley Clarke 26 16 - - 157 pts

24th GER Timon Treichel/Morten Roos 34 22 - - 166 pts

25th AUS Michael Babbage/James McAllister 32 28 - - 170 pts

Full Worlds results here

