505 World Championship - Shinn and Anderson move on the leaders

Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson of the USA had the best of the day, a first and third moving them into third place overall after eight races, but Martin and Lowry took two fourth places and keep an 18 point lead ahead of Mike Holt and Carl Smit.

Shinn and Anderson won the first race of day 4, finishing ahead of Germany's Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen, with Michael Quirk and Joel Castle of Australia taking third place.

In the second race (R8) Jan Saugmann and Marcus Cooper took the win, which moved them into the top 20, with Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess second and Shinn and Anderson taking third place.

Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn (6 and 8) are now in fifth with Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon (9, 25) in 13th, and Penny Clark and Russ Clark (23, 10) in 18th overall.



505 World Championship - Leaders after Day 4 - total 8 races 2 discard (89 entries)

1st USA Mike Martin and Adam Lowry -10 1 1 2 1 1 -4 4 - - 10 pts

2nd USA Mike Holt and Carl Smit 4 -23 3 4 4 8 -12 5 - - 28 pts

3rd USA Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson -8 90 8 5 8 5 1 3 - - 30 pts

4th USA Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson -15 6 4 -30 5 4 7 9 - - 35 pts

5th GBR Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 3 3 -21 -13 13 3 6 8 - - 36 pts

6th GER Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess 5 5 -14 -16 7 12 8 2 - - 39 pts

7th AUS Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne -25 9 -20 1 2 6 20 6 - - 44 pts

8th GER Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen 2 7 -29 14 6 -30 2 15 - - 46 pts

9th GER Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 1 4 -24 12 14 -39 17 7 - - 55 pts

10th AUS Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff -16 -33 11 8 11 13 5 12 - - 60 pts

11th AUS Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh -22 13 9 6 -20 9 13 13 - - 63 pts

12th AUS Michael Quirk and Joel Castle 17 2 15 15 -27 -20 3 14 - - 66 pts

13th GBR Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon -26 17 10 -25 9 2 9 25 - - 72 pts

14th CAN Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow -37 18 7 10 16 7 -30 16 - - 74 pts

15th AUS Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 6 28 5 18 3 -33 -38 19 - - 79 pts

16th USA Edward Conrads and Brian Haines 7 11 -26 11 19 19 15 -26 - - 82 pts

17th DEN Jan Saugmann and Marcus Cooper 29 -35 6 19 21 90 11 1 - - 87 pts

18th GBR Penny Clark and Russ Clark 18 12 -23 3 22 22 -23 10 - - 87 pts

19th AUS Kevin Cameron and Sam Heritage 9 15 90 -38 10 23 24 22 - - 103 pts

20th AUS Daniel Keys and Daryl Roos -27 21 17 21 17 18 14 -27 - - 108 pts



