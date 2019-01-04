505 World Championship - Day 3 More of the same

With the discard now taken Martin and Lowry (1,1,2,1,1) have a 17 point lead ahead of Mike Holt and Carl Smit, with Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson in third place to make it an all USA podium.

Australia's Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne won the first race (R4) with Martin and Lowry in second and looking set to dominate the day. In third place were Britain's Penny and Russ Clark with fourth going to Holt and Smit.

Martin and Lowry moved up a place in the second race, winning ahead of Australia's Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne, with third going to another Aussie pair, Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston.

In fourth place were Holt and Smit with Hamlin and Nelson in fifth, and Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen of Germany sixth.

In the final race of the day (R6) Martin and Lowry finished ahead of Britain's Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon with Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn in third place.

Hamlin and Nelson finished fourth and in fifth place were Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson of the USA.

With the championship back on track Martin and Lowry are looking odds-on to take the title.

505 World Championship - Leaders after Day 3 - total 6 races 1 discard (89 entries)

1st USA Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 2 1 1 - - 6 pts

2nd USA Mike Holt and Carl Smit 4 4 8 - - 23 pts

3rd USA Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson -30 5 4 - - 34 pts

4th USA Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson 5 8 5 - - 34 pts

5th GBR Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 13 13 3 - - 35 pts

6th AUS Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 1 2 6 - - 38 pts

7th GER Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess -16 7 12 - - 43 pts

8th GER Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 12 14 -39 - - 55 pts

9th AUS Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh 6 20 9 - - 57 pts

10th GER Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen 14 6 -30 - - 58 pts

11th CAN Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow 10 16 7 - - 58 pts

12th AUS Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 8 11 13 - - 59 pts

13th AUS Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 18 3 -33 - - 60 pts

14th GBR Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 25 9 2 - - 63 pts

15th USA Edward Conrads and Brian Haines 11 19 19 - - 67 pts

16th AUS Michael Quirk and Joel Castle 15 -27 20 - - 69 pts

17th GBR Penny Clark and Russ Clark 3 22 22 - - 77 pts

18th GER Timon Treichel and Morten Roos 9 24 16 - - 87 pts

19th AUS Michael Babbage and James McAllister 17 12 15 - - 91 pts

20th AUS Daniel Keys and Daryl Roos 21 17 18 - - 94 pts

21st AUS Dean Souter and Bradley Clarke 7 18 14 - - 95 pts

22nd AUS Kevin Cameron and Sam Heritage 38 10 23 - - 95 pts

23rd GER Alexander Holzapfel and Aron Tellen -37 23 29 - - 101 pts

24th DEN Jan Saugmann and Marcus Cooper 19 21 (DNC) - - 110 pts

25th USA Douglas Hagan and Paul Von Grey 28 25 25 - - 111 pts

26th RSA James Largier and Richard Hutton-Squire 35 26 10 - - 117 pts

27th GER Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg 33 42 -46 - - 118 pts

28th GER Tim Boger and Finn Boger 26 -46 28 - - 123 pts

29th USA Jeff Miller and Pat Diola -42 15 36 - - 126 pts

30th AUS Nigel Lott and Bob Franks 29 29 24 - - 131 pts

