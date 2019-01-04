505 World Championship - Day 3 More of the same

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA consolidated their lead with two more race wins on day 3 of the International 505 World Championship at Fremantle SC, Australia.
With the discard now taken Martin and Lowry (1,1,2,1,1) have a 17 point lead ahead of Mike Holt and Carl Smit, with Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson in third place to make it an all USA podium.
Australia's Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne won the first race (R4) with Martin and Lowry in second and looking set to dominate the day. In third place were Britain's Penny and Russ Clark with fourth going to Holt and Smit.
Martin and Lowry moved up a place in the second race, winning ahead of Australia's Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne, with third going to another Aussie pair, Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston.
In fourth place were Holt and Smit with Hamlin and Nelson in fifth, and Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen of Germany sixth.
In the final race of the day (R6) Martin and Lowry finished ahead of Britain's Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon with Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn in third place.
Hamlin and Nelson finished fourth and in fifth place were Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson of the USA.
With the championship back on track Martin and Lowry are looking odds-on to take the title.
505 World Championship - Leaders after Day 3 - total 6 races 1 discard (89 entries)
1st USA Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 2 1 1 - - 6 pts
2nd USA Mike Holt and Carl Smit 4 4 8 - - 23 pts
3rd USA Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson -30 5 4 - - 34 pts
4th USA Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson 5 8 5 - - 34 pts
5th GBR Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 13 13 3 - - 35 pts
6th AUS Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 1 2 6 - - 38 pts
7th GER Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess -16 7 12 - - 43 pts
8th GER Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 12 14 -39 - - 55 pts
9th AUS Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh 6 20 9 - - 57 pts
10th GER Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen 14 6 -30 - - 58 pts
11th CAN Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow 10 16 7 - - 58 pts
12th AUS Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 8 11 13 - - 59 pts
13th AUS Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 18 3 -33 - - 60 pts
14th GBR Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 25 9 2 - - 63 pts
15th USA Edward Conrads and Brian Haines 11 19 19 - - 67 pts
16th AUS Michael Quirk and Joel Castle 15 -27 20 - - 69 pts
17th GBR Penny Clark and Russ Clark 3 22 22 - - 77 pts
18th GER Timon Treichel and Morten Roos 9 24 16 - - 87 pts
19th AUS Michael Babbage and James McAllister 17 12 15 - - 91 pts
20th AUS Daniel Keys and Daryl Roos 21 17 18 - - 94 pts
21st AUS Dean Souter and Bradley Clarke 7 18 14 - - 95 pts
22nd AUS Kevin Cameron and Sam Heritage 38 10 23 - - 95 pts
23rd GER Alexander Holzapfel and Aron Tellen -37 23 29 - - 101 pts
24th DEN Jan Saugmann and Marcus Cooper 19 21 (DNC) - - 110 pts
25th USA Douglas Hagan and Paul Von Grey 28 25 25 - - 111 pts
26th RSA James Largier and Richard Hutton-Squire 35 26 10 - - 117 pts
27th GER Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg 33 42 -46 - - 118 pts
28th GER Tim Boger and Finn Boger 26 -46 28 - - 123 pts
29th USA Jeff Miller and Pat Diola -42 15 36 - - 126 pts
30th AUS Nigel Lott and Bob Franks 29 29 24 - - 131 pts
