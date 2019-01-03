505 World Championship - New Leader on Day 2

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA are the new leaders after they added to their win from yesterday with a win in race 3.

They finished ahead of Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg of Germany. Third place went to Mike Holt and Carl Smit of the USA.

Racing was called off shortly afterwards due to high winds and the boats returned to shore.

Mike’s comment on how to win on the day was “Don’t lead.” As he explained . . . “Everyone who got in front of us, fell over. So we just continued on to the finish line trying our best.”

Martin and Lowry lead with 12 points, followed by Germany's Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess in second place with 24 points. Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson of the USA are currently third with 25 points.

Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn finished in 21st and are now fourth overall with 27 points.

The day 1 leaders, Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff finished in 24th place, and drop to fifth overall, with Mike Holt and Carl Smit moving into sixth place.

505 World Championship - Leaders after 3 races (89 entries)

1st USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 10 1 1 - - 12 pts

2nd GER 8992 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess 5 5 14 - - 24 pts

3rd USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson 15 6 4 - - 25 pts

4th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 3 3 21 - - 27 pts

5th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 1 4 24 - - 29 pts

6th USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 4 23 3 - - 30 pts

7th AUS 9210 Michael Quirk and Joel Castle 17 2 15 - - 34 pts

8th GER 9198 Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen 2 7 29 - - 38 pts

9th AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 6 28 5 - - 39 pts

10th GER 9070 Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg 33 8 2 - - 43 pts

11th USA 9208 Edward Conrads and Brian Haines 7 11 26 - - 44 pts

12th AUS 8946 Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh 22 13 9 - - 44 pts

13th GER 9182 Alexander Holzapfel and Aron Tellen 12 19 18 - - 49 pts

14th GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 26 17 10 - - 53 pts

15th GBR 8970 Penny Clark and Russ Clark 18 12 23 - - 53 pts

16th AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 25 9 20 - - 54 pts

17th AUS 9059 Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 16 33 11 - - 60 pts

18th CAN 9207 Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow 37 18 7 - - 62 pts

19th RSA 8725 Alexander Ham and Jonathan Ham 24 10 28 - - 62 pts

20th USA 9102 Douglas Hagan and Paul Von Grey 21 30 12 - - 63 pts

