505 World Championship - Hofmann and Brockerhoff are Day 1 Leaders

Hofmann and Brockerhoff opened their championship campaign by winning the first race ahead of countrymen Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen with Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn taking third.

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA won the second race with the Aussie pair Michael Quirk and Joel Castle taking second place, Pinnell and Dunn third and Hofmann and Brockerhoff in fourth.

Overall Hofmann and Brockerhoff lead by one point from Pinnell and Dunn, with Stueckl and Tellen completing the podium places on the first day.

Germany's Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess (5, 5) are in fourth place, Mike Martin and Adam Lowry (10, 1) of the USA fifth and Edward Conrads and Brian Haine (7, 11) USA are sixth.

505 World Championship - Leadrs after 2 races (89 entries)

1st GER 54 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 1 4 - - 5 pts

2nd GBR 6 9190 Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 3 3 - - 6 pts

3rd GER 33 9198 Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen 2 7 - - 9 pts

4th GER 9 8992 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess 5 5 - - 10 pts

5th USA 59 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 10 1 - - 11 pts

6th USA 18 9208 Edward Conrads and Brian Haines 7 11 - - 18 pts

7th AUS 3 9210 Michael Quirk and Joel Castle 17 2 - - 19 pts

8th USA 27 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson 15 6 - - 21 pts

9th AUS 53 9061 Kevin Cameron and Sam Heritage 9 15 - - 24 pts

10th USA 14 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 4 23 - - 27 pts

11th GER 16 9169 Tim Boger and Finn Boger 11 16 - - 27 pts

13th GER 42 9182 Alexander Holzapfel and Aron Tellen 12 19 - - 31 pts

14th AUS 2 9192 Mark Stowell and Conall Hansford 13 20 - - 33 pts

15th AUS 78 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 6 28 - - 34 pts

16th AUS 25 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 25 9 - - 34 pts

17th RSA 44 8725 Alexander Ham and Jonathan Ham 24 10 - - 34 pts

18th AUS 11 8946 Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh 22 13 - - 35 pts

19th GER 22 9070 Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg 33 8 - - 41 pts

20th GBR 5 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 26 17 - - 43 pts

21st AUS 75 8760 Daniel Keys and Daryl Roos 27 21 - - 48 pts

22nd AUS 17 9059 Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 16 33 - - 49 pts

23rd USA 38 9102 Douglas Hagan and Paul Von Grey 21 30 - - 51 pts

24th AUS 69 8855 Nicholas Mariani and Alex Thomson 14 40 - - 54 pts

25th AUS 61 9167 Nigel Lott and Bob Franks 32 22 - - 54 pts

26th CAN 72 9207 Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow 37 18 - - 55 pts

27th GBR 36 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch 42 14 - - 56 pts

28th USA 82 9082 Jeff Miller and Pat Diola 20 36 - - 56 pts

29th AUS 81 9115 Dean Souter and Bradley Clarke 30 26 - - 56 pts

30th GER 28 9133 Lena Stueckl and Wolfgang Stueckl 31 29 - - 60 pts

