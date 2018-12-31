Australia's Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne are the 505 Pre-Worlds Regatta winners after the final day of racing at Fremantle SC, Australia.
Nicholas and Payne took a one point lead after three more races were completed, ahead of
Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA, with former leaders Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA, slipping to third overall.
Nicholas and Payne won the first race of the day ahead of Holt and Smit with Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson taking third place.
Martin and Lowry then took race 5 and 6, the first ahead of Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston of Australia and the final race ahead of Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn.
After a break for New Year's Day, racing will commence for the 2019 505 World Championship on Wednesday 2 January.
505 Pre-Worlds Regatta - Final Leading positions (89 entries)
1st AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne -5 1 3 1 4 4 - - 13 pts
2nd USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry -16 5 1 6 1 1 - - 14 pts
3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 1 6 2 2 -10 8 - - 19 pts
4th AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston -19 2 4 11 2 3 - - 22 pts
5th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 10 3 11 -12 7 2 - - 33 pts
6th GER 9152 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess 18 4 5 5 3 (DNC) - - 35 pts
7th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson -35 11 8 3 14 7 - - 43 pts
8th USA 9004 Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson 3 19 12 4 9 (DNC) - - 47 pts
9th GER 9070 Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg 13 15 9 -21 8 5 - - 50 pts
10th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 17 13 7 10 13 (DNC) - - 60 pts
11th GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 22 7 6 22 5 (DNC) - - 62 pts
12th AUS 8760 Daniel Keys and Daryl Roos 9 33 14 8 11 (DNC) - - 75 pts
13th AUS 9059 Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 11 9 16 20 21 (DNC) - - 77 pts
14th AUS 9115 Clarke Bradley and Bradley Clarke -40 27 19 18 12 9 - - 85 pts
15th RSA 9094 Thomas Funke and TBA 21 -23 22 14 20 10 - - 87 pts
16th GBR 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch -27 18 18 19 23 11 - - 89 pts
17th GER 9169 Tim Boger and Finn Boger 4 25 25 16 -32 24 - - 94 pts
18th AUS 8644 Ayden Menzies and Grant Rose 20 -35 28 17 17 12 - - 94 pts
19th GER 9182 Alexander Holzapfel and Aron Tellen -30 28 13 27 24 13 - - 105 pts
20th GBR 8970 Penny Clark and Russ Clark 8 21 10 9 58 (RET) - - 106 pts
Full results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here