Nicholas and Payne took a one point lead after three more races were completed, ahead of

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA, with former leaders Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA, slipping to third overall.

Nicholas and Payne won the first race of the day ahead of Holt and Smit with Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson taking third place.

Martin and Lowry then took race 5 and 6, the first ahead of Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston of Australia and the final race ahead of Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn.

After a break for New Year's Day, racing will commence for the 2019 505 World Championship on Wednesday 2 January.

505 Pre-Worlds Regatta - Final Leading positions (89 entries)

1st AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne -5 1 3 1 4 4 - - 13 pts

2nd USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry -16 5 1 6 1 1 - - 14 pts

3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 1 6 2 2 -10 8 - - 19 pts

4th AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston -19 2 4 11 2 3 - - 22 pts

5th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 10 3 11 -12 7 2 - - 33 pts

6th GER 9152 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess 18 4 5 5 3 (DNC) - - 35 pts

7th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson -35 11 8 3 14 7 - - 43 pts

8th USA 9004 Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson 3 19 12 4 9 (DNC) - - 47 pts

9th GER 9070 Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg 13 15 9 -21 8 5 - - 50 pts

10th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 17 13 7 10 13 (DNC) - - 60 pts

11th GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 22 7 6 22 5 (DNC) - - 62 pts

12th AUS 8760 Daniel Keys and Daryl Roos 9 33 14 8 11 (DNC) - - 75 pts

13th AUS 9059 Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 11 9 16 20 21 (DNC) - - 77 pts

14th AUS 9115 Clarke Bradley and Bradley Clarke -40 27 19 18 12 9 - - 85 pts

15th RSA 9094 Thomas Funke and TBA 21 -23 22 14 20 10 - - 87 pts

16th GBR 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch -27 18 18 19 23 11 - - 89 pts

17th GER 9169 Tim Boger and Finn Boger 4 25 25 16 -32 24 - - 94 pts

18th AUS 8644 Ayden Menzies and Grant Rose 20 -35 28 17 17 12 - - 94 pts

19th GER 9182 Alexander Holzapfel and Aron Tellen -30 28 13 27 24 13 - - 105 pts

20th GBR 8970 Penny Clark and Russ Clark 8 21 10 9 58 (RET) - - 106 pts

Full results available here

