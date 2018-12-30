200 Race at Grafham Grand Prix

Winners of the Fast Handiacp fleet were David White and Jonathan Sweet (Formula 18) with second and first monohull, the Norfolk Punt of Collin and Oly Murray, who earlier in the week were winners of the Brass Monkey event at the Yorkshire Dales SC.

Ben Schooling in a Musto Skiff took third overall, ahead of John Tuckwell and Will Smith in a Nacra Carbon 20 taking second multihull and fourth place overall.

Winner of the Medium Handiacp fleet was George Smith in his RS600 in a three-way tie on three points with Michael Iszatt also RS600, and Peter Gray, Richard Pepperdine, Simon Forbes in their National 18.

Finally the Winners of the Slow Handicap fleet were Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge sailing a 2000, with second the Laser of Jon Emmett and in third place Jasper Barnham and Serena De Nahlik in another 2000.

Grafham Grand Prix - Leading Fast Handicap (35 entries)

1st Fast Formula 18 David WHITE and Jonathan SWEET -2 1 1 - - 2 pts

2nd Fast Norfolk Punt Collin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY 1 -5 2 - - 3 pts

3rd Fast Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING -4 2 4 - - 6 pts

4th Fast Nacra Carbon 20 John TUCKWELL and Will SMITH -6 3 3 - - 6 pts

5th Fast RS400 Michael SIMS and Andrew GEORGE 3 4 -8 - - 7 pts

6th Fast RS400 Stephen COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL -8 7 5 - - 12 pts

7th Fast RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON -10 6 6 - - 12 pts

8th Fast RS400 Steve RESTALL and Katie WALWORTH 5 -10 10 - - 15 pts

9th Fast RS400 Sean CLEARY and Annalise NIXON 7 11 -14 - - 18 pts

10th Fast RS400 Ben CAMPBELL and Mathew FRARY 12 8 -16 - - 20 pts

11th Fast 29er William PANK and Sebastion GOTTO 14 -18 7 - - 21 pts

12th Fast Buzz Matthew BUTLER and Joe ELDRED 9 12 -13 - - 21 pts

13th Fast 4000 John REYNOLDS and Fran HOWELL 11 -14 11 - - 22 pts

14th Fast Formula 16 SH Stewart SMITH -17 17 9 - - 26 pts

15th Fast RS800 Peter CURTIS and James CURTIS 15 -19 12 - - 27 pts

16th Fast Musto Skiff Stuart HARRIS 21 9 -24 - - 30 pts

17th Fast 4000 Matthew REYNOLDS and David MARCHANT -22 13 19 - - 32 pts

18th Fast Nacra 15 Spi DH Abigail CLARKE and Alfie COGGER -20 15 17 - - 32 pts

19th Fast RS400 Guy HUMPHREY and Sarah HUMPHREY 13 21 -22.5 - - 34 pts

20th Fast 4000 David MARCHANT and Neil HEFFERNAN -18 16 18 - - 34 pts

Full Fast Handicap Results Here

Grafham Grand Prix - Leading Medium Handicap (82 entries)

1st Med RS600 George SMITH -4 1 2 - - 3 pts

1st Med RS600 Michael ISZATT 2 -3 1 - - 3 pts

1st Med National 18 Peter GRAY, Pepperdine and Forbes 1 2 (BFD) - - 3 pts

4th Med RS600 Richard SMITH 3 -4 4 - - 7 pts

5th Med RS600 Andy PEAKE -8 7 3 - - 10 pts

6th Med Fireball Kevin HOPE and Andy STEWART 5 -11.5 7 - - 12 pts

7th Med RS200 Ben SAXTON and Izzy HAMILTON 6 -15 8 - - 14 pts

8th Med 470 Paul BROTHERTON and Ryan ORR 9 5.5 -11 - - 14.5 pts

9th Med Merlin Rocket Nick CRAIG and Emma CLARKE -17 10 5 - - 15 pts

10th Med Osprey Roger BLAKE and James BLAKE -26 5.5 12 - - 17.5 pts

11th Med Osprey Emma STEVENSON and Timothy BOWDEN -21 9 9 - - 18 pts

12th Med Fireball David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE 7 -18 13 - - 20 pts

13th Med Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES -12 11.5 10 - - 21.5 pts

14th Med K1 Andrew SNELL -22 19 6 - - 25 pts

15th Med Lark Stuart HYDON and Nick HYDON -24.5 8 18 - - 26 pts

16th Med Osprey Philip MEAKINS and Bryony MEAKINS -15 13 15 - - 28 pts

17th Med Merlin Rocket Tim SAXTON and Jodie GREEN 14 16 -19 - - 30 pts

18th Med Merlin Rocket Dan WILLETT and Pete NICHOLSON -23 17 14 - - 31 pts

19th Med RS200 Will TAYLOR and Matt TAYLOR 10 -25 22 - - 32 pts

20th Med Blaze Eden HYLAND 11 -35 21 - - 32 pts

Full Medium Handicap Results Here

Grafham Grand Prix - Slow Handicap Leaders (86 entries)

1st Slow 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE 1 1 -3 - - 2 pts

2nd Slow Laser Jon EMMETT -3.5 3 1 - - 4 pts

3rd Slow 2000 Jasper BARNHAM and Serena DE NAHLIK 2 2 -4 - - 4 pts

4th Slow Laser Alistair GOODWIN -5 4 2 - - 6 pts

5th Slow Solo Tom GILLARD 3.5 -7 6 - - 9.5 pts

6th Slow 420 Oliver DOWSON MCGILL and Szymon MATYJASZCZUK 7 5 -14 - - 12 pts

7th Slow Laser Garry KNOTT 6 6 -25 - - 12 pts

8th Slow Laser Ben FLOWER 8 8 -16.5 - - 16 pts

9th Slow Solo Ewan BIRKIN-WALLS 10 -22 7 - - 17 pts

10th Slow Solo Dave LUCAS 12 -36.5 8 - - 20 pts

11th Slow Solo Chris BROWN 11 -30 9 - - 20 pts

12th Slow Solo Ian WALTERS -24 9 12 - - 21 pts

12th Slow 420 Megan FERGUSON and Bettine HARRIS 9 12 -18 - - 21 pts

14th Slow GP14 Lawrence CREASER and Fergus BARNHAM 13 11 (DNC) - - 24 pts

15th Slow GP14 Ian DOBSON and Gemma DOBSON 20 -21 5 - - 25 pts

16th Slow Enterprise Phil BEVAN and Laura BEVAN -16 15 11 - - 26 pts

17th Slow GP14 Hugh DEVEREUX and Ellie DEVEREUX 14 14 -15 - - 28 pts

18th Slow Solo Doug LATTA 19 13 -22 - - 32 pts

19th Slow Solo Vincent HOREY 18 16 -20 - - 34 pts

20th Slow Solo Chris JENNINGS (BFD) 19 16.5 - - 35.5 pts

Full Slow Handicap Results Here

