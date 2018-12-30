200 Race at Grafham Grand Prix

The 38th Grafham Grand Prix took place at Grafham Water SC on Sunday 30 December with the 200+ entries split into three handicap fleets, each completing three races.
Winners of the Fast Handiacp fleet were David White and Jonathan Sweet (Formula 18) with second and first monohull, the Norfolk Punt of Collin and Oly Murray, who earlier in the week were winners of the Brass Monkey event at the Yorkshire Dales SC.
Ben Schooling in a Musto Skiff took third overall, ahead of John Tuckwell and Will Smith in a Nacra Carbon 20 taking second multihull and fourth place overall.
Winner of the Medium Handiacp fleet was George Smith in his RS600 in a three-way tie on three points with Michael Iszatt also RS600, and Peter Gray, Richard Pepperdine, Simon Forbes in their National 18.
Finally the Winners of the Slow Handicap fleet were Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge sailing a 2000, with second the Laser of Jon Emmett and in third place Jasper Barnham and Serena De Nahlik in another 2000.
Grafham Grand Prix - Leading Fast Handicap (35 entries)
1st Fast Formula 18 David WHITE and Jonathan SWEET -2 1 1 - - 2 pts
2nd Fast Norfolk Punt Collin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY 1 -5 2 - - 3 pts
3rd Fast Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING -4 2 4 - - 6 pts
4th Fast Nacra Carbon 20 John TUCKWELL and Will SMITH -6 3 3 - - 6 pts
5th Fast RS400 Michael SIMS and Andrew GEORGE 3 4 -8 - - 7 pts
6th Fast RS400 Stephen COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL -8 7 5 - - 12 pts
7th Fast RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON -10 6 6 - - 12 pts
8th Fast RS400 Steve RESTALL and Katie WALWORTH 5 -10 10 - - 15 pts
9th Fast RS400 Sean CLEARY and Annalise NIXON 7 11 -14 - - 18 pts
10th Fast RS400 Ben CAMPBELL and Mathew FRARY 12 8 -16 - - 20 pts
11th Fast 29er William PANK and Sebastion GOTTO 14 -18 7 - - 21 pts
12th Fast Buzz Matthew BUTLER and Joe ELDRED 9 12 -13 - - 21 pts
13th Fast 4000 John REYNOLDS and Fran HOWELL 11 -14 11 - - 22 pts
14th Fast Formula 16 SH Stewart SMITH -17 17 9 - - 26 pts
15th Fast RS800 Peter CURTIS and James CURTIS 15 -19 12 - - 27 pts
16th Fast Musto Skiff Stuart HARRIS 21 9 -24 - - 30 pts
17th Fast 4000 Matthew REYNOLDS and David MARCHANT -22 13 19 - - 32 pts
18th Fast Nacra 15 Spi DH Abigail CLARKE and Alfie COGGER -20 15 17 - - 32 pts
19th Fast RS400 Guy HUMPHREY and Sarah HUMPHREY 13 21 -22.5 - - 34 pts
20th Fast 4000 David MARCHANT and Neil HEFFERNAN -18 16 18 - - 34 pts
Grafham Grand Prix - Leading Medium Handicap (82 entries)
1st Med RS600 George SMITH -4 1 2 - - 3 pts
1st Med RS600 Michael ISZATT 2 -3 1 - - 3 pts
1st Med National 18 Peter GRAY, Pepperdine and Forbes 1 2 (BFD) - - 3 pts
4th Med RS600 Richard SMITH 3 -4 4 - - 7 pts
5th Med RS600 Andy PEAKE -8 7 3 - - 10 pts
6th Med Fireball Kevin HOPE and Andy STEWART 5 -11.5 7 - - 12 pts
7th Med RS200 Ben SAXTON and Izzy HAMILTON 6 -15 8 - - 14 pts
8th Med 470 Paul BROTHERTON and Ryan ORR 9 5.5 -11 - - 14.5 pts
9th Med Merlin Rocket Nick CRAIG and Emma CLARKE -17 10 5 - - 15 pts
10th Med Osprey Roger BLAKE and James BLAKE -26 5.5 12 - - 17.5 pts
11th Med Osprey Emma STEVENSON and Timothy BOWDEN -21 9 9 - - 18 pts
12th Med Fireball David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE 7 -18 13 - - 20 pts
13th Med Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES -12 11.5 10 - - 21.5 pts
14th Med K1 Andrew SNELL -22 19 6 - - 25 pts
15th Med Lark Stuart HYDON and Nick HYDON -24.5 8 18 - - 26 pts
16th Med Osprey Philip MEAKINS and Bryony MEAKINS -15 13 15 - - 28 pts
17th Med Merlin Rocket Tim SAXTON and Jodie GREEN 14 16 -19 - - 30 pts
18th Med Merlin Rocket Dan WILLETT and Pete NICHOLSON -23 17 14 - - 31 pts
19th Med RS200 Will TAYLOR and Matt TAYLOR 10 -25 22 - - 32 pts
20th Med Blaze Eden HYLAND 11 -35 21 - - 32 pts
Grafham Grand Prix - Slow Handicap Leaders (86 entries)
1st Slow 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE 1 1 -3 - - 2 pts
2nd Slow Laser Jon EMMETT -3.5 3 1 - - 4 pts
3rd Slow 2000 Jasper BARNHAM and Serena DE NAHLIK 2 2 -4 - - 4 pts
4th Slow Laser Alistair GOODWIN -5 4 2 - - 6 pts
5th Slow Solo Tom GILLARD 3.5 -7 6 - - 9.5 pts
6th Slow 420 Oliver DOWSON MCGILL and Szymon MATYJASZCZUK 7 5 -14 - - 12 pts
7th Slow Laser Garry KNOTT 6 6 -25 - - 12 pts
8th Slow Laser Ben FLOWER 8 8 -16.5 - - 16 pts
9th Slow Solo Ewan BIRKIN-WALLS 10 -22 7 - - 17 pts
10th Slow Solo Dave LUCAS 12 -36.5 8 - - 20 pts
11th Slow Solo Chris BROWN 11 -30 9 - - 20 pts
12th Slow Solo Ian WALTERS -24 9 12 - - 21 pts
12th Slow 420 Megan FERGUSON and Bettine HARRIS 9 12 -18 - - 21 pts
14th Slow GP14 Lawrence CREASER and Fergus BARNHAM 13 11 (DNC) - - 24 pts
15th Slow GP14 Ian DOBSON and Gemma DOBSON 20 -21 5 - - 25 pts
16th Slow Enterprise Phil BEVAN and Laura BEVAN -16 15 11 - - 26 pts
17th Slow GP14 Hugh DEVEREUX and Ellie DEVEREUX 14 14 -15 - - 28 pts
18th Slow Solo Doug LATTA 19 13 -22 - - 32 pts
19th Slow Solo Vincent HOREY 18 16 -20 - - 34 pts
20th Slow Solo Chris JENNINGS (BFD) 19 16.5 - - 35.5 pts
