505 Pre-Worlds Regatta - Day 1

Mike Holt and Carl Smit of the USA take the lead after 3 races on day 1 of the International 505 Pre-Worlds Regatta at Fremantle SC, Australia.
Holt and Smit are tied on nine points with Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne of Australia, with third placed Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA on 22 points.
Holt and Smit won the opening race from Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen of Germany.
Nicholas and Payne took race 2 ahead of Australia's Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston with Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn taking third place.
In the final race of the day, Martin and Lowry were the winners ahead of Holt and Smit, with Nicholas and Payne in third place.
The International 505 2019 World Championships are due to start on the 2 January in Australia at the Fremantle SC.
505 Pre-Worlds Regatta - Leading positions (89 entries)
1st USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 1.0 6.0 2.0 9.0 pts
2nd AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 5.0 1.0 3.0 9.0 pts
3rd USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 16.0 5.0 1.0 22.0 pts
4th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 10.0 3.0 11.0 24.0 pts
5th AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 19.0 2.0 4.0 25.0 pts
6th GER 9152 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess Master Crew 18.0 4.0 5.0 27.0 pts
7th USA 9004 Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson 3.0 19.0 12.0 34.0 pts
8th GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 22.0 7.0 6.0 35.0 pts
9th AUS 9059 Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 11.0 9.0 16.0 36.0 pts
10th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 17.0 13.0 7.0 37.0 pts
