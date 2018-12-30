505 Pre-Worlds Regatta - Day 1

Holt and Smit are tied on nine points with Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne of Australia, with third placed Mike Martin and Adam Lowry of the USA on 22 points.

Holt and Smit won the opening race from Julian Stueckl and Johannes Tellen of Germany.

Nicholas and Payne took race 2 ahead of Australia's Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston with Britain's Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn taking third place.

In the final race of the day, Martin and Lowry were the winners ahead of Holt and Smit, with Nicholas and Payne in third place.

The International 505 2019 World Championships are due to start on the 2 January in Australia at the Fremantle SC.

505 Pre-Worlds Regatta - Leading positions (89 entries)

1st USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 1.0 6.0 2.0 9.0 pts

2nd AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 5.0 1.0 3.0 9.0 pts

3rd USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 16.0 5.0 1.0 22.0 pts

4th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn 10.0 3.0 11.0 24.0 pts

5th AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 19.0 2.0 4.0 25.0 pts

6th GER 9152 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess Master Crew 18.0 4.0 5.0 27.0 pts

7th USA 9004 Parker Shinn and Eric Anderson 3.0 19.0 12.0 34.0 pts

8th GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon 22.0 7.0 6.0 35.0 pts

9th AUS 9059 Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 11.0 9.0 16.0 36.0 pts

10th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 17.0 13.0 7.0 37.0 pts

