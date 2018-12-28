Norfolk Punt winner of Brass Monkey

The Norfolk Punt of Colin and Oly Murray won the only race of the day at the Brass Monkey open event hosted by the Yorkshire Dales SC.
Thick fog caused racing for the third event of the Selden SailJuice Winter Series to be postponed for over two hours, giving sailors time to enjoy an early lunch and the great YDSC hospitality.
PRO Phil Whitehead set a course taking in much of Grimwith Reservoir over 90 minutes.
Brass Monkey - Leading finishers - Provisional (79 entries)
1st A Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY - - RMSC RNSA 1 pts
2nd C D-Zero Nick CRAIG - - Frensham Burghfield 2 pts
3rd C Laser Graham TINSLEY - - Yorkshire Dales SC 3 pts
4th B GP14 Neil MARSDEN and Ellie Dev - - Blackpool 4 pts
5th B GP14 John HAYES and Joel JAMES - - Southport/West Lancs 5 pts
6th C Laser Graham MACWHIRTER - - UKLA 6.5 pts
6th C Laser Craig WILLIAMSON - - HISC/SHSC 6.5 pts
8th C Solo Tom GILLARD - - Sheffield Viking SC 8 pts
9th C Laser Jack HOPKINS - - Delph SC 9 pts
10th C Laser Ben FLOWER - - HISC 10 pts
11th B Streaker Steve BLACKBURN - - West Lancashire YC 11 pts
12th B RS200 Jonny MCGOVERN and Sarah MCGOVERN - - Port Dinorwic 12 pts
13th C D-Zero Andrew SPENCER - - Burton 13 pts
14th C Laser Radial George GRAHAM - - Burwain SC 14 pts
15th B Graduate Fresh ABENDSTERN and Izzy WATERFALL - - Toddbrook SC 15 pts
16th A 49er Matty LYONS and James LYONS - - ULLSWATER YC 16 pts
17th B Enterprise Richard PRYKE and Millie PRYKE - - Ripon SC 17 pts
18th C Solo Tim HAND - - Swarkestone sc 18 pts
19th B Blaze Eden HYLAND - - ChaseWater Sailing Club 19 pts
20th B Wayfarer Peter LULHAM-ROBINSON and Chris Naylor - - Yorkshire Sales SC 20 pts
Full Results available here
