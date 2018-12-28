Norfolk Punt winner of Brass Monkey

Thick fog caused racing for the third event of the Selden SailJuice Winter Series to be postponed for over two hours, giving sailors time to enjoy an early lunch and the great YDSC hospitality.

PRO Phil Whitehead set a course taking in much of Grimwith Reservoir over 90 minutes.

Brass Monkey - Leading finishers - Provisional (79 entries)

1st A Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY - - RMSC RNSA 1 pts

2nd C D-Zero Nick CRAIG - - Frensham Burghfield 2 pts

3rd C Laser Graham TINSLEY - - Yorkshire Dales SC 3 pts

4th B GP14 Neil MARSDEN and Ellie Dev - - Blackpool 4 pts

5th B GP14 John HAYES and Joel JAMES - - Southport/West Lancs 5 pts

6th C Laser Graham MACWHIRTER - - UKLA 6.5 pts

6th C Laser Craig WILLIAMSON - - HISC/SHSC 6.5 pts

8th C Solo Tom GILLARD - - Sheffield Viking SC 8 pts

9th C Laser Jack HOPKINS - - Delph SC 9 pts

10th C Laser Ben FLOWER - - HISC 10 pts

11th B Streaker Steve BLACKBURN - - West Lancashire YC 11 pts

12th B RS200 Jonny MCGOVERN and Sarah MCGOVERN - - Port Dinorwic 12 pts

13th C D-Zero Andrew SPENCER - - Burton 13 pts

14th C Laser Radial George GRAHAM - - Burwain SC 14 pts

15th B Graduate Fresh ABENDSTERN and Izzy WATERFALL - - Toddbrook SC 15 pts

16th A 49er Matty LYONS and James LYONS - - ULLSWATER YC 16 pts

17th B Enterprise Richard PRYKE and Millie PRYKE - - Ripon SC 17 pts

18th C Solo Tim HAND - - Swarkestone sc 18 pts

19th B Blaze Eden HYLAND - - ChaseWater Sailing Club 19 pts

20th B Wayfarer Peter LULHAM-ROBINSON and Chris Naylor - - Yorkshire Sales SC 20 pts

