Palamos Christmas Race gets lively

Big waves and strong SW winds, 15 to 20 knots, caused many capsizes and saw part of the fleet struggle to finish the races.

The strong wind conditions favoured the British competitors . . . Joseph Mullan (2,2,3) maintained his lead in the Laser event, with Jordan Giles (1,6,1) now in second place and Ben Flower (5,1,2) in third.

Day 1 leader Pavel Babich (7,5,8) of Belarus is now in fifth overall.

In the men's Radial fleet, Arthur Fry (2,13,4) is in second place behind the new leader, Pirmin Sablatnig (4,1,1) of Austria, with Nick Welbourn (10,2,3) now third. Brits take five of the top ten places.

In the women's Radial fleet, Elena Vorrobeva (3,1,1) of Croatia is the new leader, with Britain's Clementine Thompson (1,2,2) moving into second and Matilda Nicholls now in third place. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (8,11,3) of Belarus drops to fourth overall.

In the Finn event, Milan Vujasinovic (1,1,2) of Croatia now takes the lead ahead of Alejandro Muscat (2,2,3) of Spain now second and Joan Cardona (6,DNC,1) of Spain in third overall.

Britain's Callum Dixon (4,6,4) moves up to sixth with James Skulczuk (8,3,6)) in ninthh place.

In the 470 Matteo Capurro and Matteo Puppo of Italy take the lead after a hat-trick of wins, ahead of Alexandre Demange and Paco Lepoutre (3,19,10) of France. Third are Diogo and Pedro Costa (2,4,6) of Portugal.

Britain's Arran Holman and Crew are seventh, Ben Whaley and Marcus Tressler are ninth.

In the 95 strong 420 fleet, Sophie Steinlein and Jonas Royla (2,3,4) of Germany are the new leaders, ahead of Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone of Italy.

Best placed British competitors are Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote (7,12,3) in 10th place.

Saturday is the final day.

Results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

