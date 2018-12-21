Could you host the Youth Sailing Worlds?

The 2021 and 2022 editions of the Youth Worlds will feature the same Events and Equipment as the most recent editions of the Championships with a Boy's and Girl's Laser Radial, Boy's and Girl's 420, Boy's and Girl's RS:X, Boy's and Girl's 29er and an Open Nacra 15.

MNAs and Host Cities can bid to hold the event in 2021 from 11-18 July or 12-19 December and in 2022, 10-17 July or 11-18 December.

The 24 page Bid Guidelines are available here

World Sailing encourages MNAs and Host Cities interested in bidding to contact Event Manager, Pedro Rodrigues ([email protected]), to seek clarification on requirements related to the event.

An MNA or Host City interested in hosting the event shall inform the World Sailing Executive Office by 15 February 2019 of their intent to bid.

All bids must be received by the World Sailing Executive Office by email by 17:00 UTC on Monday 15 April 2019.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here