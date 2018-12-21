A successful 2018 for HISC Youth

The active HISC Youth classes have gone from strength to strength this year, not just with high turnouts for all Sunday Youth Race Series on home turf but out and about on the various circuits.

The HISC Youth RS Tera contingent saw lots of top slots finishes in events held around the country. With the highlight at the World Championships in August held at WPNSA which saw HISC take World Championship Titles in both the Pro and Sport categories.

Ben Tuttle bagging top slot in the RS Tera Pro and Ollie Peters 1st in the RS Tera Sport Fleet making them World Champions in their fleets for 2018.

The HISC RS Feva fleet also collected a myriad of prizes over numerous events this year, and the World Championships held in Florida saw Rupert Jameson crewing for Tom Storey narrowly missing out on the overall title but were worthy winners of the overall boy’s title.

Annie Hammett and Emma Wells fought back after a rocky first day and claimed the title of Ladies RS Feva World Champions.

Rupert again crewing for Tom in the Europeans produced amazing results and rewarded them with the RS Feva European Championsip title.

The RS Feva European Ladies Championship title win went to Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke and in the European Junior Championship Agnes Bracey-Davies and her crew Maya Brown came second.

The 29ers have had a great year with the National and Open Championships being held at HISC in early August.

Four HISC boats claimed Top 5 slots. 2nd James Hammett and Piers Nicholls, 3rd Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells, 4th Freya Black and Millie Alderidge and 5th Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton.

Freya Black and Millie Alderidge also claimed the Ladies British 29er National Championship title.

Henry and Toby, also claimed top spot in the overall 2017/2018 Grand Prix Series visiting HISC, Pwllheli, Royal Torbay, WPNSA, Datchet and Rutland.

Finley Dickinson was crowned Laser 4.7 Youth European Under 16 Champion in Patra, Greece.

The Nationals in Plymouth was also successful for Finley who came 3rd and Keelin Greene came in with a respectable 8th.

Finley has now moved up to the Radial rig and came 4th British boy at the Youth Radial Worlds in Kiel and has made it onto the National Squad.

Father and daughter combo, Chris and Daisy Fuller (aged 10) won the 2018 Mirror National Championship held at Ullswater Yacht Club.

HISC Optimists weren’t to be outdone.

The IOCA (UK) Optimist selection trials saw Kuba Staite finish 3rd, qualifying him for the Worlds Team. We had two sailors Megan Farrer and Jamie Wilkinson qualify for the USA National Championships.

To end their season, the HISC Youth Sailors competed in our very own Youth Open Firecracker Series (see top image).

Hugo Dobrijevic was 1st Optimist, Blake Latta and Eliza South 1st Feva, Holly Mitchell 1st RS Tera Sport and Freddie Jones 1st in the handicap fleet in his Laser 4.7.

Congratulations to all of our Youth members whether you are World Champions or just starting out. The world is your oyster!

