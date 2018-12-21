No Christmas racing but Optimist Euromed race

A light breeze for the second day of the Optimist Mapfre Middlesea Euromed Regatta on Malta where 121 competitors have now completed five races.

Local sailor Richard Schultheis took back to back race wins Thursday to lead by four points from Soma Kis-Szölgyémi of Hungary. In third place is Boris Hirsch of Switzerland.

Leading female competitor is Noela Petesic of Croatia in 12th place overall.

Britain's Henry Heathcote is in 11th place and Hector Bennett is 39th, both from the Royal Lymington YC. Robert Mawdsley of the Hayling Island SC is in 49th place.

Full Optimist results available here

