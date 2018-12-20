International 505 Worlds ready for New Year start

The International 505 2019 World Championships are due to start on the 2 January in Australia at the Fremantle Sailing Club.
Before the Worlds there will be a warm-up event for the 90+ entries, the Australian National Championship, starting on the 29 December 2018.
Entries from eight countries have been received including that of the defending champions, Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany.
Top tips for those to be challenging Hunger and Jess for the 2019 title include:
Mike Martin / Adam Lowry USA, Peter Nicholas / Luke Payne AUS, Jan-Phillip Hoffman / Felix Brockerhoff GER, Mike Holt / Carl Smit USA, and Nathan Batchelor / Harry Briddon GBR.
Ten British teams are on the Worlds entry list:
GBR - Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon
GBR - Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn
GBR - Roger Deane and Jonathan Ward
GBR - James McGillivray and John Mclean
GBR - Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch
GBR - Penny Clark and Russ Clark
GBR - Stuart Turnbull and Mike Priddle
GBR - Patrick McGale and Paul Pihl
GBR - Tom Stivano and Paddy Lewis
GBR - David Smithwhite and Neil Fulcher
Entry List available here
