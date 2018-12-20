International 505 Worlds ready for New Year start

Before the Worlds there will be a warm-up event for the 90+ entries, the Australian National Championship, starting on the 29 December 2018.

Entries from eight countries have been received including that of the defending champions, Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany.

Top tips for those to be challenging Hunger and Jess for the 2019 title include:

Mike Martin / Adam Lowry USA, Peter Nicholas / Luke Payne AUS, Jan-Phillip Hoffman / Felix Brockerhoff GER, Mike Holt / Carl Smit USA, and Nathan Batchelor / Harry Briddon GBR.

Ten British teams are on the Worlds entry list:

GBR - Nathan Batchelor and Harry Briddon

GBR - Ian Pinnell and Reeve Dunn

GBR - Roger Deane and Jonathan Ward

GBR - James McGillivray and John Mclean

GBR - Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch

GBR - Penny Clark and Russ Clark

GBR - Stuart Turnbull and Mike Priddle

GBR - Patrick McGale and Paul Pihl

GBR - Tom Stivano and Paddy Lewis

GBR - David Smithwhite and Neil Fulcher

