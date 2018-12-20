Brits lead Laser and Radial at Palamos Christmas Race

Mullan (2,5,2) has a three point lead in the Laser class ahead of Pavel Babich (10,1,1) of Belarus and Spain's Món Canellas (3,4,5).

In the men's Radial class Fry (1,3,4) has a nine point lead from Pirmin Sablating (14,1,2) of Austria, with Matt Beck (2,9,7) in third place and Nicholas Welbourn (17,2,1) fourth.

Britain's Matilda Nicholls (4,4,4) is second in the women's Radial event, two points behind Tatiana Drozdovskaya (3,5,2) of Belarus. Clementine Thompson (5,3,5) is in third place.

In the Finn event, Joan Cardona (1,3,1) of Spain leads by four points from Milan Vujasinovic (3,1,5) of Croatia, with third Alejandro Muscat (6,2,2) of Spain third.

Best placed Brits are Callum Dixon (14,5,6) in ninth and James Skulczuk (16,8,7) in tenth place.

470 Leaders are Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov (1,3,1) of Russia, with second Matteo Capurro and Matteo Puppo (2,2,2) of Italy, and third Alexandre Demange and Paco Lepoutre (3,1,4) of France.

Ben Whaley and Marcus Tressler (11,4,8) are in sixth place in the mixed 470 event.

In the 95 strong 420 fleet, Spain's Jacobo Garcia and Antoni Ripoll are tied for the lead with Fourn Youen and Guessard Mathis of France, and Pablo Ruiz and Miguel Martinez-Fortun of Spain.

Best placed British competitors are Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote (5,5,12) in 13th place.

