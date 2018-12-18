First the Moth, then the Waszp and now the Mothquito

And with its Increased Foiling System it's also possible to increase stability and dynamic performance - the IFS system increases its dynamics length and beam, to achieve a significant increase in righting moment (reducing heeling) and a decrease in the risk of pitch-poling.

In short, it's a surprising foiling catamaran, fast and easy foiling for any sailor, regardless of their physical shape or technical knowledge, even for those who thought flying would be impossible for them.

The IFS solution to increase dynamic length is based on two advanced main V-foils and extendable arms that can regulate the working distance of the T-foil rudders beyond the transom.

This increases the distance between dynamic lift points (main V-foils and rudder T-foils), extending the boat length in flight up to 50%, specifically from 3.05 metres hull length to 4.50 metres length overall in flight.

The V foils have the advantage of auto-adjustment of the height without flaps or sensors, since with higher boat speed, the wetted surface of the foil is reduced until the weight of the boat itself prevents the foils going out of the water, thus automatically adjusting the foiling height.

When hoisting the V-Foils, the wings are elevated above the waterline, allowing the Mothquito to beach without risk of damaging the foils by contact with the ground.

This system also provides the possibility to launch the boat on the shore itself, without having to carry it to find enough draft, because it also allows you to navigate with minimal foils. Due to its small size and low weight, the Mothquito can be transported on top of a car.

The IFS Foiling team is betting that this small minifoiler will be a true revolution, with a competitive price and capable of offering high doses of adrenaline and fun with maximum safety.

Mothquito Website here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here