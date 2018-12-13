EUROSAF Launches New Regatta Circuit

EUROSAF, the continental association for the sport of sailing in Europe, and the International 420 Class Association, one of the biggest dinghy classes, have set up the EUROSAF 420 Circuit, a circuit of regattas within Europe.

The 2018/2019 circuit will comprise six events throughout Europe starting with the Imperia Winter Regatta in Italy and ending at Kiel Week 2019.

The best boys’ and girls’ teams under 19 and the best team under 17 will be eligible for an extra starting place at the 420 Junior European Championships in Vilagarcia de Arousa in north-western Spain at the end of July 2019.

The Notice of Series and further information are available under www.eurosaf.org soon.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here