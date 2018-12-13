RS Aero UK Southern Circuit - Final Overall

In the RS Aero 5 series Sammy Isaacs-Johnson from the Maidenhead SC won the Inlands to take the overall title.

In the RS Aero 7 series Chris Jones sailed a blinder early on in the season to clock a series of 3rds and 4ths to win from Class Chairman Nigel Rolfe.



Peter Barton closed out the RS Aero 9 series with a win at the Inlands, whilst Ben Rolfe made a late season comeback to pip Greg Bartlett for 2nd.

The UK Southern Circuit consisted of six events: Burghfield, Lymington, Lee on Solent, Salcombe, Chew and Rutland.

That gave one a month during the early and late season and incorporated the main events of the Spring Champs, Southern Champs, Inlands and End of Seasons.

Details of the 2019 UK Northern Circuit and the evolving UK Southern Circuit are available on the UK Events List.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here