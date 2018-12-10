Pwllheli and Plymouth to host RYA Youth Nationals

The RYA Youth Championships are held during the Easter holidays, and racing takes place in British Youth Sailing Recognised Classes.

The results are used to select the British Youth Sailing Team to represent Great Britain at international regattas as well as the domestic youth squad for the year ahead.

In 2019 more than 300 competitors will do battle at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy from 12 to 19 April.

Entries for the 2019 event are now open. To enter click here

The search for venues for the 2022 and 2023 will commence shortly, with more details to follow.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here