Datchet Flyer victory for Richard Smith

Richard Smith sailing an RS600 wins the Seldén Mast SailJuice Winter Series #2, at Datchet Water Sailing Club, after a strong showing in Sunday's double point non-discardable pursuit race.
Smith finished just one point ahead of Megan Ferguson and Ellie Driver in their 420 (1st Youth), with Alister Goodwin in a Laser taking third place.
Another 420 crew, Oliver Dawson McGill and Szymon Matyjaszczuk finished in fourth, in fifth place was Tom Gillard in his Solo and sixth was the Fireball of Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders.
Richard Smith
2018 Datchet Flyer - Final Leaders after 4 races (1 discard) 82 entries
1st RS600 Richard SMITH - Wilsonian SC - - 13 pts
2nd 420 Megan FERGUSON and Ellie DRIVER - FPSC - - 14 pts
3rd Laser Alistair GOODWIN - Haversham sc - - 15 pts
4th 420 Oliver DAWSON MCGILL and Szymon MATYJASZCZUK - RLYC - - 16 pts
5th Solo Tom GILLARD - Sheffield Viking SC - - 18.5 pts
6th Fireball Sam METTAM and Tim SAUNDERS - Papercourt SC - - 19 pts
7th Laser Ben FLOWER - Hayling Island SC - - 20 pts
8th 420 Harry GEORGE and James GEORGE - Lymington Town SC - - 20 pts
9th Contender Iain HORLOCK - Exe SC - - 21.5 pts
10th Merlin Rocket Ben MCGRANE and Roz MCGRANE - Netley SC - - 24.5 pts
11th Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES - Castle Cove SC - - 26 pts
12th Challenger Valerie MILLWARD - Rutland SC Sailability - - 30 pts
13th Contender Stuart JONES - Datchet Water - - 32 pts
14th RS600 George SMITH - Shoreham - - 32 pts
15th National 18 Peter GRAY and Richard Pepperdine, SIMON FORBES - SHSC - - 32.5 pts
16th Merlin RocketNick CRAIG and Emma CLARKE - Burghfield, Frensham - - 39.5 pts
17th Contender Alex SHAW and - Chase SC - - 55.5 pts
18th Comet Trio MK2 Alex HORLOCK and Bob HORLOCK - Exe SC - - 56 pts
19th Fireball Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM - Errwood SC - - 63 pts
20th Osprey Philip MEAKINS and Various VARIOUS - Warsash - - 63 pts
21st Blaze Eden HYLAND - ChaseWater SC - - 69 pts
22nd Challenger Jack ALDERDICE - Rutland - - 69 pts
23rd Topper Lawrence DONNELLY - Surrey Docks - - 75.5 pts
24th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON - Burghfield SC - - 75.5 pts
25th Enterprise Ann JACKSON and Alan SKEENS - Burghfield SC - - 76 pts
26th Blaze Josh HYLAND - ChaseWater SC - - 77 pts
27th Solo Fraser HAYDEN - Papercourt SC - - 79 pts
28th RS Aero 7 Chris HATTON - Bowmoor SC - - 83 pts
29th Merlin Rocket Roger PHILLIPS and Will CROCKER - Burghfield SC - - 92 pts
Results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here