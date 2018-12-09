Datchet Flyer victory for Richard Smith

Smith finished just one point ahead of Megan Ferguson and Ellie Driver in their 420 (1st Youth), with Alister Goodwin in a Laser taking third place.

Another 420 crew, Oliver Dawson McGill and Szymon Matyjaszczuk finished in fourth, in fifth place was Tom Gillard in his Solo and sixth was the Fireball of Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders.



Richard Smith

2018 Datchet Flyer - Final Leaders after 4 races (1 discard) 82 entries

1st RS600 Richard SMITH - Wilsonian SC - - 13 pts

2nd 420 Megan FERGUSON and Ellie DRIVER - FPSC - - 14 pts

3rd Laser Alistair GOODWIN - Haversham sc - - 15 pts

4th 420 Oliver DAWSON MCGILL and Szymon MATYJASZCZUK - RLYC - - 16 pts

5th Solo Tom GILLARD - Sheffield Viking SC - - 18.5 pts

6th Fireball Sam METTAM and Tim SAUNDERS - Papercourt SC - - 19 pts

7th Laser Ben FLOWER - Hayling Island SC - - 20 pts

8th 420 Harry GEORGE and James GEORGE - Lymington Town SC - - 20 pts

9th Contender Iain HORLOCK - Exe SC - - 21.5 pts

10th Merlin Rocket Ben MCGRANE and Roz MCGRANE - Netley SC - - 24.5 pts

11th Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES - Castle Cove SC - - 26 pts

12th Challenger Valerie MILLWARD - Rutland SC Sailability - - 30 pts

13th Contender Stuart JONES - Datchet Water - - 32 pts

14th RS600 George SMITH - Shoreham - - 32 pts

15th National 18 Peter GRAY and Richard Pepperdine, SIMON FORBES - SHSC - - 32.5 pts

16th Merlin RocketNick CRAIG and Emma CLARKE - Burghfield, Frensham - - 39.5 pts

17th Contender Alex SHAW and - Chase SC - - 55.5 pts

18th Comet Trio MK2 Alex HORLOCK and Bob HORLOCK - Exe SC - - 56 pts

19th Fireball Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM - Errwood SC - - 63 pts

20th Osprey Philip MEAKINS and Various VARIOUS - Warsash - - 63 pts

21st Blaze Eden HYLAND - ChaseWater SC - - 69 pts

22nd Challenger Jack ALDERDICE - Rutland - - 69 pts

23rd Topper Lawrence DONNELLY - Surrey Docks - - 75.5 pts

24th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON - Burghfield SC - - 75.5 pts

25th Enterprise Ann JACKSON and Alan SKEENS - Burghfield SC - - 76 pts

26th Blaze Josh HYLAND - ChaseWater SC - - 77 pts

27th Solo Fraser HAYDEN - Papercourt SC - - 79 pts

28th RS Aero 7 Chris HATTON - Bowmoor SC - - 83 pts

29th Merlin Rocket Roger PHILLIPS and Will CROCKER - Burghfield SC - - 92 pts

Results available here

