Christmas Cracker Open at Hayling Island SC

Fancy one last blast before Christmas? Join other local dinghy sailors at Hayling Island SC for their annual Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race on Sunday 23 December.
The HISC Christmas Cracker race is open to:
All monohull dinghies with a PN of 1435 and below. Keelboat classes Artemis 20, Flying 15,
K6, RS Elite, X boat, Swallow, Sunbeam, Hawk, Star, Yngling.
Other classes may be accepted at the discretion of the organizing authority.
Entry Fees:
Single-handed boat £7.00 (under 18 £5.00)
Two-handed boat £8.00 (under 18 £6.00)
Three-handed boat £9.00
All proceeds will be donated to the stated charity
Registration will be from 09:00 hrs on Sunday 23 December with a competitors briefing at 10:00 hrs. The scheduled time of the warning signal for the race is 10:55 hrs.
More information available here
The Notice of race is posted here
