Christmas Cracker Open at Hayling Island SC

The HISC Christmas Cracker race is open to:

All monohull dinghies with a PN of 1435 and below. Keelboat classes Artemis 20, Flying 15,

K6, RS Elite, X boat, Swallow, Sunbeam, Hawk, Star, Yngling.

Other classes may be accepted at the discretion of the organizing authority.

Entry Fees:

Single-handed boat £7.00 (under 18 £5.00)

Two-handed boat £8.00 (under 18 £6.00)

Three-handed boat £9.00

All proceeds will be donated to the stated charity

Registration will be from 09:00 hrs on Sunday 23 December with a competitors briefing at 10:00 hrs. The scheduled time of the warning signal for the race is 10:55 hrs.

More information available here

The Notice of race is posted here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here