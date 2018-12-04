Bowmoor Bubble RS Aero Open

Thirty RS Aeros entered for the Bowmoor Bubble, the first event of this winter’s RS Aero UK Winter Series.
The rain stopped soon after rigging and the 30kn gusts never materialised, leaving a pleasant days racing in a medium breeze.
The Bowmoor RS Aero fleet continues to go from strength to strength. They now have 23 RS Aeros at their club which made up half of the overall entry at their Bubble open.
They are also a great racing fleet, taking seven out of the nine podium places from the day’s racing!
Emily Watson won the RS Aero 5 event with three wins from the four races. Second was Fi Lucas and third Rosemary Dillworth.
In the Aero 7 event, Chris Hatton tied for the lead with Charlie Sansom, each wining two races, with Hatton taking the overall win. Nigel Rolfe from Burghfield SC took third place.
In the Aero 9, Peter Barton from Lymington Town SC took three race wins to finish one point ahead of Dave Lynall with Al Keck in third place.
RS Aero 5
1st Emily Watson Bowmoor SC - - 3 pts
2nd Fi Lucas Bowmoor / Avon SC - - 5 pts
3rd Rosemary Dillworth Bowmoor SC - - 9 pts
4th Albie Cutbill Bowmoor SC - - 12 pts
RS Aero 7
1st Chris Hatton Bowmoor SC - - 4 pts
2nd Charlie Sansom Bowmoor SC - - 4 pts
3rd Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC - - 11 pts
4th Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC - - 12 pts
5th Harry Joyce Bowmoor SC - - 13 pts
6th Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC - - 21 pts
7th Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC - - 21 pts
8th David Cherrill Broadwater SC - - 22 pts
9th Neil Crosby Bowmoor SC - - 23 pts
10th Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC - - 23 pts
11th Lily Barrett Island Barn RSC - - 26 pts
12th Dan Bird Lymington Town SC - - 33 pts
13th Sarah Pickard Bowmoor SC - - 34 pts
14th Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC - - 34 pts
15th John Banbrook Bowmoor SC - - 35 pts
16th Ivor Keates Whitefriars SC - - 41 pts
17th Douglas Roberts Bowmoor SC - - 43 pts
18th Will Gifford Whitefriars SC - - 57 pts
RS Aero 9
1st Peter Barton Lymington Town SC - - 3 pts
2nd Dave Lynall Bowmoor SC - - 5 pts
3rd Al Keck Bowmoor SC - - 8 pts
4th Phil White Frampton-on-Severn SC - - 12 pts
5th Ian Pickard Bowmoor SC - - 15 pts
6th Tom Ehler Lymington Town SC - - 17 pts
7th Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC - - 22 pts
8th Jack Cawsey-Williams Mumbles YC - - 23 pts
