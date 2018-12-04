Bowmoor Bubble RS Aero Open

The rain stopped soon after rigging and the 30kn gusts never materialised, leaving a pleasant days racing in a medium breeze.

The Bowmoor RS Aero fleet continues to go from strength to strength. They now have 23 RS Aeros at their club which made up half of the overall entry at their Bubble open.

They are also a great racing fleet, taking seven out of the nine podium places from the day’s racing!

Emily Watson won the RS Aero 5 event with three wins from the four races. Second was Fi Lucas and third Rosemary Dillworth.

In the Aero 7 event, Chris Hatton tied for the lead with Charlie Sansom, each wining two races, with Hatton taking the overall win. Nigel Rolfe from Burghfield SC took third place.

In the Aero 9, Peter Barton from Lymington Town SC took three race wins to finish one point ahead of Dave Lynall with Al Keck in third place.

RS Aero 5

1st Emily Watson Bowmoor SC - - 3 pts

2nd Fi Lucas Bowmoor / Avon SC - - 5 pts

3rd Rosemary Dillworth Bowmoor SC - - 9 pts

4th Albie Cutbill Bowmoor SC - - 12 pts

RS Aero 7

1st Chris Hatton Bowmoor SC - - 4 pts

2nd Charlie Sansom Bowmoor SC - - 4 pts

3rd Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC - - 11 pts

4th Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC - - 12 pts

5th Harry Joyce Bowmoor SC - - 13 pts

6th Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC - - 21 pts

7th Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC - - 21 pts

8th David Cherrill Broadwater SC - - 22 pts

9th Neil Crosby Bowmoor SC - - 23 pts

10th Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC - - 23 pts

11th Lily Barrett Island Barn RSC - - 26 pts

12th Dan Bird Lymington Town SC - - 33 pts

13th Sarah Pickard Bowmoor SC - - 34 pts

14th Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC - - 34 pts

15th John Banbrook Bowmoor SC - - 35 pts

16th Ivor Keates Whitefriars SC - - 41 pts

17th Douglas Roberts Bowmoor SC - - 43 pts

18th Will Gifford Whitefriars SC - - 57 pts

RS Aero 9

1st Peter Barton Lymington Town SC - - 3 pts

2nd Dave Lynall Bowmoor SC - - 5 pts

3rd Al Keck Bowmoor SC - - 8 pts

4th Phil White Frampton-on-Severn SC - - 12 pts

5th Ian Pickard Bowmoor SC - - 15 pts

6th Tom Ehler Lymington Town SC - - 17 pts

7th Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC - - 22 pts

8th Jack Cawsey-Williams Mumbles YC - - 23 pts

