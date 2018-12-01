Golden Globe Race - Slats at Cape Horn

Slats, in second place in the Golden Globe Race, also messaged that - I also see Mountains with snow big Ones.

Slats, sailing Maverick a Rustler 36, is expected to round Cape Horn some 1,067 nm behind the race leader, Frenchman, Jean-Luc Van Den Heede who rounded last Friday 23 November.

In third place is Uku Randmaa of Estonia, who is some 2,250 nm behind Mark Slats, and 657 nm ahead of fourth placed Susie Goodall of Britain.

