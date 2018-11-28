KA Sail ships 700th Waszp to UK

This is a remarkable result for the one design version of the International Moth concept in just 27 months, and must be one of the fasstest growing new racing classes world-wide.

A particular achievement for seven time world champion Mach2, International Moth designer Andrew McDougall, who has opened the world of foiling to such a wide audience.

The 700th Waszp will go to the UK Agent Duncan Hepplewhite of Sailingfast up in Falkirk, Scotland.

To build some excitement and media around this the Waszp team, working with the Royal Freshwater Bay YC are running the International WASZP Games from 22 to 28 January in Perth, Australia.

If Australia is a trip too far this Christmas, then the European Championships will be held 16 to 20 July 2019 at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda for the second year in a row!

Over 120 Boats are expected for this event.

