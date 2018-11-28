Laser Performance Masters Inlands - Final

The good turnout at the Laser class Masters Inlands at Grafham Water SC neatly highlighted the problem in British club sailing.
The silver haired, baby boomers, with 59 entries, easily out numbered the turnout of 24 entries at the earlier regular Inlands at Rutland Water SC.
This age progression within club and class sailing has been highlighted by the RYA at recent seminars and webinars (The Future of Dinghy Sailing)., but at events such as this it is starkly in focus.
Not that it worried the competitors at Grafham who enjoyed great competition at their end of saeson championship.
In the Standard Laser Alain Davis (above left) was the overall Masters Inland Champion and leading Grand Master.
In second place and leading the Master group was Orlando Gledhill, with David Summerville taking third place.
Winner of the Apprentice Master group was Jim Fifield in 10th overall, and Timothy O'Leary in 27th place was leading GGM.
In the Radial Laser event, Jon Emmett (above right) was the overall Masters Inland Champion and leading Apprentice Master.
In second place and leading the Master group was Ian Jones, with Sean Craig in third place.
Winner of the Radial GGM group was fifth placed Glyn Purnell, with Jonathan Jones in eighth place the leading GM.
Standard Laser Masters Inland Championship 2018
1st GM Alan Davis Oxford SC 11 pts
2nd M Orlando Gledhill Queen Mary SC 13 pts
3rd GM David Summerville Grafham Water SC 14 pts
4th GM Mark Lyttle Queen Mary SC 15 pts
5th GM Malcolm Marsden Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 29 pts
6th GM Guy Noble Queen Mary SC 30 pts
7th M John Curran Wembley Sailing Club 31 pts
8th GM Paul Heath Leigh & Lowton SC 41 pts
9th GM Phil Bevan Grafham Water SC 48 pts
10th AM Jim Fifield Emsworth Slipper SC - - 51 pts
11th M Tim Keighley West Riding SC - - 56 pts
12th A Garry knott Pennine SC - - 62 pts
13th M David Reason Grafham Water SC - - 68 pts
14th M Stuart Belfield Leigh & Lowton SC - - 68 pts
15th M Alex Jacobs Wembley SC - - 75 pts
16th A Robbie MacDonald Grafham Water SC - - 77 pts
17th GM Mark Greenstreet Wembley SC - - 78 pts
18th AM Tom Tindall Wembley SC - - 78 pts
19th M Richard Mason NCSC - - 80 pts
20th GM Howard Green Leigh & Lowton SC - - 86 pts
21st M Steve James Grafham Water SC - - 91 pts
22nd AM Luke Frankcombe Wembley SC - - 102 pts
23rd M Peter McChrystal Blackpool & Fleetwood YC - - 108 pts
24th GM Robin Annett Grafham Water SC - - 110 pts
25th M Andrew Seal Grafham Water SC - - 113 pts
26th M Joza Cic Wembley SC - - 114 pts
27th GGM Timothy O'Leary Felixstowe Ferry SC - - 126 pts
28th M Julian Wilkins Chicheste YC - - 128 pts
29th M Kevin Armstrong Wembley SC - - 139 pts
30th GM Adam Bennett Grafham Water SC - - 144 pts
31st GM Stephen Barfoot Grafham Water SC - - 149 pts
32nd GM Micha Meyers WHSC - - 155 pts
33rd GM David Casale Queen Mary SC - - 158 pts
34th M Alan Holloway Wembley SC - - 159 pts
35th M Mike Smith WHSA - - 164 pts
36th GM Nick Skinner Grafham Water SC - - 167 pts
37th M Andrew Caird Queen Mary SC - - 167 pts
38th M Simon Wigmore Grafham Water SC - - 180 pts
Radial Laser Masters Inland Championship 2018
1st AM Jon Emmett Weir Wood SC - - 5 pts
2nd M Ian Jones Dovestone SC - - 9 pts
3rd M Sean Craig Royal St George YC - - 30 pts
4th M David Catto Grafham Water SC - - 33 pts
5th GGM Glyn Purnell Leigh & Lowton SC - - 37 pts
6th GGM Mike Kinnear Grafham Water SC - - 39 pts
7th GGM Nicholas Livingstone Oxford SC - - 39 pts
8th GM Jonathan Jones WOBYC - - 40 pts
9th GM Max Hunt Whitstable YC - - 45 pts
10th GGM Alison J F Hutton Budworth SC - - 46 pts
11th GM Richard Major Grafham Water SC - - 46 pts
12th GGM Ian Rawet Grafham Water SC - - 47 pts
13th GM Chris Woodard Grafham Water SC - - 48 pts
14th GM Gareth Edwards Queen Mary SC - - 49 pts
15th AM Alison Stevens Grafham Water SC - - 54 pts
16th GGM Mark Sancken Queen Mary SC - - 55 pts
17th GM Adrian Elwood Queen Mary SC - - 70 pts
18th GM Sue Ritchie Newport Boat Club - - 71 pts
19th GGM Neil Garrison Bassenthwaite SC - - 76 pts
20th M Julian Lloyd Notts County - - 96 pts
21st GM Caroline Brown Welsh Harp - - 101 pts
