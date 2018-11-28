Laser Performance Masters Inlands - Final

The silver haired, baby boomers, with 59 entries, easily out numbered the turnout of 24 entries at the earlier regular Inlands at Rutland Water SC.

This age progression within club and class sailing has been highlighted by the RYA at recent seminars and webinars (The Future of Dinghy Sailing)., but at events such as this it is starkly in focus.

Not that it worried the competitors at Grafham who enjoyed great competition at their end of saeson championship.

In the Standard Laser Alain Davis (above left) was the overall Masters Inland Champion and leading Grand Master.

In second place and leading the Master group was Orlando Gledhill, with David Summerville taking third place.

Winner of the Apprentice Master group was Jim Fifield in 10th overall, and Timothy O'Leary in 27th place was leading GGM.

In the Radial Laser event, Jon Emmett (above right) was the overall Masters Inland Champion and leading Apprentice Master.

In second place and leading the Master group was Ian Jones, with Sean Craig in third place.

Winner of the Radial GGM group was fifth placed Glyn Purnell, with Jonathan Jones in eighth place the leading GM.

Standard Laser Masters Inland Championship 2018

1st GM Alan Davis Oxford SC 11 pts

2nd M Orlando Gledhill Queen Mary SC 13 pts

3rd GM David Summerville Grafham Water SC 14 pts

4th GM Mark Lyttle Queen Mary SC 15 pts

5th GM Malcolm Marsden Blackpool & Fleetwood YC 29 pts

6th GM Guy Noble Queen Mary SC 30 pts

7th M John Curran Wembley Sailing Club 31 pts

8th GM Paul Heath Leigh & Lowton SC 41 pts

9th GM Phil Bevan Grafham Water SC 48 pts

10th AM Jim Fifield Emsworth Slipper SC - - 51 pts

11th M Tim Keighley West Riding SC - - 56 pts

12th A Garry knott Pennine SC - - 62 pts

13th M David Reason Grafham Water SC - - 68 pts

14th M Stuart Belfield Leigh & Lowton SC - - 68 pts

15th M Alex Jacobs Wembley SC - - 75 pts

16th A Robbie MacDonald Grafham Water SC - - 77 pts

17th GM Mark Greenstreet Wembley SC - - 78 pts

18th AM Tom Tindall Wembley SC - - 78 pts

19th M Richard Mason NCSC - - 80 pts

20th GM Howard Green Leigh & Lowton SC - - 86 pts

21st M Steve James Grafham Water SC - - 91 pts

22nd AM Luke Frankcombe Wembley SC - - 102 pts

23rd M Peter McChrystal Blackpool & Fleetwood YC - - 108 pts

24th GM Robin Annett Grafham Water SC - - 110 pts

25th M Andrew Seal Grafham Water SC - - 113 pts

26th M Joza Cic Wembley SC - - 114 pts

27th GGM Timothy O'Leary Felixstowe Ferry SC - - 126 pts

28th M Julian Wilkins Chicheste YC - - 128 pts

29th M Kevin Armstrong Wembley SC - - 139 pts

30th GM Adam Bennett Grafham Water SC - - 144 pts

31st GM Stephen Barfoot Grafham Water SC - - 149 pts

32nd GM Micha Meyers WHSC - - 155 pts

33rd GM David Casale Queen Mary SC - - 158 pts

34th M Alan Holloway Wembley SC - - 159 pts

35th M Mike Smith WHSA - - 164 pts

36th GM Nick Skinner Grafham Water SC - - 167 pts

37th M Andrew Caird Queen Mary SC - - 167 pts

38th M Simon Wigmore Grafham Water SC - - 180 pts

Radial Laser Masters Inland Championship 2018

1st AM Jon Emmett Weir Wood SC - - 5 pts

2nd M Ian Jones Dovestone SC - - 9 pts

3rd M Sean Craig Royal St George YC - - 30 pts

4th M David Catto Grafham Water SC - - 33 pts

5th GGM Glyn Purnell Leigh & Lowton SC - - 37 pts

6th GGM Mike Kinnear Grafham Water SC - - 39 pts

7th GGM Nicholas Livingstone Oxford SC - - 39 pts

8th GM Jonathan Jones WOBYC - - 40 pts

9th GM Max Hunt Whitstable YC - - 45 pts

10th GGM Alison J F Hutton Budworth SC - - 46 pts

11th GM Richard Major Grafham Water SC - - 46 pts

12th GGM Ian Rawet Grafham Water SC - - 47 pts

13th GM Chris Woodard Grafham Water SC - - 48 pts

14th GM Gareth Edwards Queen Mary SC - - 49 pts

15th AM Alison Stevens Grafham Water SC - - 54 pts

16th GGM Mark Sancken Queen Mary SC - - 55 pts

17th GM Adrian Elwood Queen Mary SC - - 70 pts

18th GM Sue Ritchie Newport Boat Club - - 71 pts

19th GGM Neil Garrison Bassenthwaite SC - - 76 pts

20th M Julian Lloyd Notts County - - 96 pts

21st GM Caroline Brown Welsh Harp - - 101 pts

