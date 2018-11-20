2019 RS200 National Tour details

With the 2018 National Tour won by Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson, taking the double with their Nationals win, and Maria completing the treble crown with the Inlands too - massive congratulations!

The 2019 RS200 National Tour will comprise a series of five GPs, with three to count.

GP 1 – Chew Valley Lake SC

Opening the 2019 series, the biggest of our 5 regional tours, Westcountry Boat Repairs SW Ugly tour, will come together with the National Tour at Chew Valley Lake SC.

GP 2 - RS Sprint Championship, Rutland SC

The ever popular multifleet RS Sprint championships. Quick turnaround, exciting, short-course racing, expected to reveal who has been secretly practising all Winter.

GP 3 – RS Summer Regatta, Hayling Island SC

The big RS200 early Summer Party, combined with the high standard of racing that the club’s huge home fleet and spot on race management deliver year after year.

GP 4 – Parkstone YC

If any club can build on what Hayling island offer, it’s Parkstone YC, another very strong home fleet, the brand-new clubhouse, and once again the addition of the Westcountry Boat Repairs SW Ugly Tour event, this time in a new 1-day National Tour GP format

GP 5 – Inland Championship, Grafham Water SC

The 2019 tour will again conclude at one of the UK’s top Inland venues, with excellent water, a first-rate club team and on-site accommodation.

The National Tour is only a part of the success story of the UK’s biggest double-handed fleet. Behind this are five regional tours, aimed at sailors at all levels and with attendances often surpassing the National events.

New for 2019 will be a dedicated RS200 Youth and Junior Championship, details will be published soon, plus of course we have the RS200 National Championship at Royal Torbay YC and the Eurocup at Strangford Lough YC.

Dates and more details on the class website here

