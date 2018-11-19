29er Harken Inland Championship - Final

Vennis-Ozanne and Mather (HHSC/HISC) finished six points ahead of Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong (Wormit SC/RTYC), with Charlotte Ormerod and Jess Jobson (DWSC/RTYC) completing the podium.

Vennis-Ozanne and Mather kept a strong grip on the series from the get-go.

A fourth (discarded) in the first race was the low point of their scoreline, following it with a 1, 2, 1, 3, 2, 4, and finishing in style with a final race win to take the title.

They were pushed all the way by Wilson and Armstrong who opened with a second place behind race 1 winners, Archie Leckie and Ben Ibbotson, then had an 11 discard before a steady 1, 9, 2, 1, 2, 3 scoreline placed them second overall.

Ormerod and Jobson stayed in contention with only one race in double figures, and despite not winning a race, held off Henry Jameson and Louis Johnson (HISC) - who won race 7 - to claim third place on the podium.

UK 29er Harken Inland Championship - after 8 races, 1 discard

1st 2661 MONIQUE VENNIS-OZANNE and JOHN MATHER - - 14 pts

2nd 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG - - 20 pts

3rd 2849 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and JESS JOBSON - - 27 pts

4th 2816 HENRY JAMESON and LOUIS JOHNSON - - 32 pts

5th 2848 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON - - 43 pts

6th 2828 TOM STOREY and PIERCE HARRIS - - 47 pts

7th 2873 RIAN MCDONNELL and NATHAN VAN STEENBERGE - - 51 pts

8th 2111 ELODIE EDWARDS and HANNAH MORRIS - - 83 pts

9th 2344 ANNIE HAMMETT and ZAC CALDWELL - - 85 pts

10th 2696 MICHAEL DYER and SAMUEL DYER - - 91 pts

11th 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON and DANI MIDDLETON - - 91 pts

12th 2292 SIAN TALBOT and MADELEINE BRISTOW - - 92 pts

13th 2788 FREDDIE PETERS and TOBY ATHERTON - - 93 pts

14th 2332 ROBERT RICHARDSON and EWAN GRIBBIN - - 94 pts

15th 2507 ATHENA VOGIATZI and MADDIE WYLIE - - 102 pts

16th 2545 RUPERT JAMESON and JAMES HALL - - 107 pts

17th 2880 SAM COOPER and SIMON HALL - - 110 pts

18th 619 FLO PETERS and FREDDY WOOD - - 113 pts

19th 2029 NICK WALTERS and JOE BRADLEY - - 118 pts

20th 2514 BEN BATCHELOR and LUCY HEWITSON - - 122 pts

21st 2241 BEN HUTTON-PENMAN and NATHAN CLARK - - 131 pts

22nd 2539 LUKE GRIBBIN and TOBY COPE - - 133 pts

23rd 2045 ALED LLEWELLYN-JONES and BEN WILLETT - - 136 pts

24th 2700 SAM JONES and JAKE ATKINS - - 147 pts

25th 2305 EDDIE FARRELL and KEVIN FARRELL - - 157 pts

26th 2329 FERGUS FOX and SAM KNEALE - - 158 pts

27th 2229 HANNAH ROBERTS-STRAW and JESS NELSON - - 160 pts

28th 2433 OLIVER EVANS and WILL JARMAN - - 165 pts

29th 1702 OLIVER FELLOWS and WILL ADLER - - 169 pts

30th 2175 SONIA EVANS and LIZZIE CATTERMOLE - - 193 pts

31st 2230 MAGGIE RICKMAN and NANCY RICKMAN - - 197 pts

32nd 2822 LEAH RICKARD and EIMEN MORIARTY - - 203 pts

33rd 2304 EMMA JAMES and TAMSYN HILLS - - 209 pts

34th 1510 DELFINA SESTO COSBY and BLYTHE BERRY - - 218 pts

35th 1781 TOM COCHRANE and NAT GRIBBIN - - 220 pts

36th 2234 EMILY MUELLER and MADDY KIRK - - 221 pts

37th 2224 FINBARR WORMWELL and RYAN WILKINSON - - 226 pts

38th 2721 DILLY ALA and ISSY SPURWAY - - 233 pts

39th 2664 ELLIE POOLE and FREYA CUMPSTY - - 246 pts

40th 378 JOSIE MEREDITH and GEORGE SHERWOOD - - 261 pts

41st 2494 LEON STEIN and JOSEPH DORMER - - 271 pts

42nd 2479 LIAM SCHIESS and NIALL SCHIESS - - 292 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here