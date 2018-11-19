Ben Schooling wins Draycote Dash

Sailing a Musto Skiff, Schooling won the Draycote Dash Pursuit and two of the four race series to finish eight points ahead of Alistair Goodwin in his Laser, with third place going to Jasper Barnham and Serena De Nahlik in their 2000.

Schooling was winner of the Fast fleet, Goodwin took the Slow fleet and Craig Williamson in an RS Aero 7 won the Medium fleet.

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash - after 5 races 1 discard (111 entries)

1st Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING - Helensburgh SC - - 9 pts

2nd Laser Alistair GOODWIN - Haversham SC - - 17 pts

3rd 2000 Jasper BARNHAM and Serena DE NAHLIK Snettisham Beach SC - - 17 pts

4th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE ASA - - 27 pts

5th RS Aero 7 Craig WILLIAMSON - Staunton Harold SC - - 30 pts

6th Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY RMSC RNSA - - 31 pts

7th 505 Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE Netley SC - - 38 pts

8th National 18 Peter GRAY and Simon FORBES Staunton Harold SC - - 38 pts

9th Solo Tom GILLARD - Sheffield Viking SC - - 39 pts

10th Comet Trio MK2 Alex HORLOCK and Bob HORLOCK Exe SC - - 42 pts

11th Lark Stuart HYDON and Ann BIGLIN Shustoke SC - - 44 pts

12th GP14 Lawrence CREASER and Maciek MATYJASZCZUK Hayling Island SC - - 59 pts

13th Blaze Eden HYLAND - Chase SC - - 61 pts

14th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON Burghfield SC - - 66 pts

15th RS400 Stephen COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC - - 74 pts

16th RS400 Sam KNIGHT and John KNIGHT Bartley SC - - 75 pts

17th Musto Skiff Andrew STICKLAND - Thorpe Bay YC - - 84 pts

18th Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES Castle Cove SC - - 84 pts

19th RS Vareo Luke FISHER - Emberton Park SC - - 86 pts

20th OK Fergus BARNHAM - Snettisham Beach SC - - 87 pts

