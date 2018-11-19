Ben Schooling wins Draycote Dash

Ben Schooling took the 2018 Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash with 3 wins from a bumper fleet of over a 100 boats.
Sailing a Musto Skiff, Schooling won the Draycote Dash Pursuit and two of the four race series to finish eight points ahead of Alistair Goodwin in his Laser, with third place going to Jasper Barnham and Serena De Nahlik in their 2000.
Schooling was winner of the Fast fleet, Goodwin took the Slow fleet and Craig Williamson in an RS Aero 7 won the Medium fleet.
Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash - after 5 races 1 discard (111 entries)
1st Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING - Helensburgh SC - - 9 pts
2nd Laser Alistair GOODWIN - Haversham SC - - 17 pts
3rd 2000 Jasper BARNHAM and Serena DE NAHLIK Snettisham Beach SC - - 17 pts
4th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE ASA - - 27 pts
5th RS Aero 7 Craig WILLIAMSON - Staunton Harold SC - - 30 pts
6th Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY RMSC RNSA - - 31 pts
7th 505 Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE Netley SC - - 38 pts
8th National 18 Peter GRAY and Simon FORBES Staunton Harold SC - - 38 pts
9th Solo Tom GILLARD - Sheffield Viking SC - - 39 pts
10th Comet Trio MK2 Alex HORLOCK and Bob HORLOCK Exe SC - - 42 pts
11th Lark Stuart HYDON and Ann BIGLIN Shustoke SC - - 44 pts
12th GP14 Lawrence CREASER and Maciek MATYJASZCZUK Hayling Island SC - - 59 pts
13th Blaze Eden HYLAND - Chase SC - - 61 pts
14th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON Burghfield SC - - 66 pts
15th RS400 Stephen COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC - - 74 pts
16th RS400 Sam KNIGHT and John KNIGHT Bartley SC - - 75 pts
17th Musto Skiff Andrew STICKLAND - Thorpe Bay YC - - 84 pts
18th Osprey Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES Castle Cove SC - - 84 pts
19th RS Vareo Luke FISHER - Emberton Park SC - - 86 pts
20th OK Fergus BARNHAM - Snettisham Beach SC - - 87 pts
Full results available here
