Brass Monkey cut entry limit

After a review of current water levels at Yorkshire Dales SC and anticipated rainfall, the Brass Monkey Steering Group have sadly concluded that water levels are currently too low to run a major 100 boat event.

Therefore it has been decided to restrict entries to 70 boats for the Selden SailJuice Winter Series Round 3 which takes place on the 27 December.

Those intending to compete in the 2018 Brass Monkey are encouraged to enter now, particularly as the event is regularly oversubscribed.

The 2018/19 Selden SailJuice Winter Series kicks off with Round 1, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash at Draycote Water SC, advance entry only, closes on Sunday 11 November.

The Draycote Dash is a two-day event over the weekend of the 17/18 November. Saturday sees a number of short handicap races take place, and on Sunday there's a 120-minute pursuit race, which is non-discardable.

