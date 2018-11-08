Dinghy

Brass Monkey cut entry limit

Share
 
Yorkshire Dales SC have cut the entry limit for their Brass Monkey event at the end of December due to low water levels.

After a review of current water levels at Yorkshire Dales SC and anticipated rainfall, the Brass Monkey Steering Group have sadly concluded that water levels are currently too low to run a major 100 boat event.

Therefore it has been decided to restrict entries to 70 boats for the Selden SailJuice Winter Series Round 3 which takes place on the 27 December.

Those intending to compete in the 2018 Brass Monkey are encouraged to enter now, particularly as the event is regularly oversubscribed.

The 2018/19 Selden SailJuice Winter Series kicks off with Round 1, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash at Draycote Water SC, advance entry only, closes on Sunday 11 November.

The Draycote Dash is a two-day event over the weekend of the 17/18 November. Saturday sees a number of short handicap races take place, and on Sunday there's a 120-minute pursuit race, which is non-discardable.

SailJuice Winter Series entry available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
8 November 2018 10:15 GMT