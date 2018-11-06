RS End of Seasons at Rutland Water SC

The RS Classes End of Season Regatta was held at Rutland Water SC, with the competitors braving wind, rain, fog and sufficient cold to make the Summer heatwave a very distant memory!
A fabulous weekend of racing at Rutland. A very windy pursuit race on Saturday, great Saturday night gathering, then calmer for the fleet racing Sunday.
Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who took part:
Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore from Hayling Island SC won the RS All Classes Pursuit race in their RS800.
Craig Williamson from Staunton Harold SC won the mixed RS Aero fleet in his Aero 7.
Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead from Starcross YC won the RS200 fleet, and Harry McVicar from Draycote Water SC the RS300 fleet.
Michael Sims and Jack Holden from Carsington SC were the RS400 fleet winners. While Peter and James Curtis from Grafham WSC won the RS500 fleet.
George Smith from Shoreham SC won the RS600 fleet, and last but not least, Luke and Emma McEwen from Royal Lymington YC won the RS800 fleet.
RS Aero - End of Season (33 entries)
1st RS Aero 7 Williamson, Craif SHSS - - 13 pts
2nd RS Aero 7 King Marshall Royal St George YC - - 13 pts
3rd RS Aero 7 Davison, Jeff Island Barn - - 18 pts
4th RS Aero 9 Larr Chris Northampton SC - - 20 pts
5th RS Aero 9 Rolfe Ben Peligoni Club, GRE - - 31 pts
6th RS Aero 7 Rolfe Nigel Burghfield SC - - 33 pts
7th RS Aero 9 Bartlett Greg Starcross YC - - 35 pts
8th RS Aero 7 Rust Chris Portsmouth SC - - 36 pts
9th RS Aero 5 Stewart Steve Yorkshire Dales SC - - 39 pts
10th RS Aero 7 Jenkins Chris Bowmoor SC - - 44 pts
RS 200 - End of Season (18 entries)
1st 1313 Whaley Ben and Marcus Tressler Swanage SC - - 6 pts
2nd 1667 Turner Olly and Sam Mottershead Starcross YC - - 6 pts
3rd 1662 Wilson, Steve and Wilson, Becky TBA - - 16 pts
4th 1659 Jessop David and Sophie Mear QMSC - - 16 pts
5th 1023 Bowerman Owen and Claudia Wilson Royal London - - 19 pts
6th 1676 Cullen Paul and Beka Jones Weirwood SC - - 24 pts
7th 1673 Chatterton Harry and Archie Penn WSC - - 24 pts
8th 1118 Caswell, Faye and Squires, Tom Yorkshire Dales SC - - 33 pts
9th 1452 Hodgson Alistiar and Joanna Worall RYA - - 34 pts
10th 440 Richardson, Robert and Gibson, James WSSC Reva - - 36 pts
RS 300 - End of Season (8 entries)
1st 523 McVicar Harry Draycote Water SC - - 6 pts
2nd 451 Pedlow Matthew Stewartby Water SC - - 9 pts
3rd 525 Cooper Mark Burghfield SC - - 12 pts
4th 528 Watson Paul Bowmoor SC - - 16 pts
5th 331 Phare, James QUSC - - 18 pts
6th 339 Wood Cheryl Pennine SC - - 24 pts
7th 351 Ford Rob AWSC - - 27 pts
8th 480 Turner John Whitefriars SC - - 31 pts
RS 400 - End of Season (20 entries)
1st 1488 Sims Michael and Jack Holden Carsington SC - - 4 pts
2nd 1202 Knight Sam and John Knight Bartley SC - - 11 pts
3rd 1377 Cleary Sean and Annalise Nixon Oxford SC - - 13 pts
4th 1414 Whitehouse, Caroline and Ashwell, Richard Bartley SC - - 16 pts
5th 963 Whitehouse, Adam and Bownes, Chris Wilsonian SC - - 19 pts
6th 1465 Williamson Ben and Charlie Ticehurst Welton SC - - 23 pts
7th 1262 Willars Jon and Richard Brameld Welton SC - - 28 pts
8th 1450 Eaves Nick and Greg Pace Bartley SC - - 37 pts
9th 1345 Hobson John and Rebecca Ogden Notts County SC - - 39 pts
10th 1435 Sheahan Matt and Ellie Sheahan QMSC - - 42 pts
RS 500 - End of Season (5 entries)
1st 659 Curtis Peter and James Curtis Grafham Water SC - - 4 pts
2nd 511 Lock Pete and Sue Lock Slaughden - - 14 pts
3rd 530 Kemp, Sarah and Kemp, Bruce RSC - - 16 pts
4th 709 Matthews Peter and Karen Matthews Lancing SC - - 16 pts
5th 530 McKee, Andy and Kemp, Bruce RSC - - 18 pts
RS 600 - End of Season (11 entries)
1st 988 Smith George Shoreham - - 8 pts
2nd 900 Piggott Alex Notts County SC - - 12 pts
3rd 654 Marshall Ian Oxford SC - - 13 pts
4th 877 Healing Mark Brancaster Staithe SC - - 21 pts
5th 885 Hibbert Simon Notts County SC - - 22 pts
6th 951 Iszatt Michael King George SC - - 27 pts
7th 676 Jubb Ian Hayling Island SC - - 28 pts
8th 670 Haslam, Chris Hickling Broads - - 29 pts
9th 957 Potter Matt Notts County SC - - 36 pts
10th 933 Haslam Cliff Hickling Broad SC - - 42 pts
11th 647 Barrett Martyn Rutland SC - - 43 pts
RS 800 - End of Season (11 entries)
1st 1144 Morris Tom and Guy Fillmore Hayling Island SC 6 pts
2nd 1220 McEwen Luke and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC 6 pts
3rd 1166 Singleton Ralph and Sophie Singleton Burghfield SC 14 pts
4th 1231 Shone Hugh and Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC 15 pts
5th 1188 Goodman Daniel and Debbie Clark Stokes Bay SC 20 pts
6th 1128 Hurney Ciaran and Mel Kwan Oxford SC 28 pts
7th 1219 Barton Peter and Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 28 pts
8th 1224 Lord, Fred and Gale, Louise Carsington SC 36 pts
9th 913 Howe, Adrian and Williams, Fenella Oxford SC 38 pts
10th 1047 Knight, Adad and A N Other Guernsey YC 48 pts
