Ovington Inlands at Grafham Water SC

Saturday got windier as the day went on, with a nasty squall causing Race 4 on the Alpha Course to be abandoned. Conditions on Sunday were kinder, with the wind dropping away by the end of the event.

Matthew and James Lyons from Ullswater won the 49er title after a close battle with Tom Walker and Max Todd of West Wittering.

Winners in the 505 championship were Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane from Netley SC who finished four points ahead of Charles Walters and Dougal Cray of Datchet Water SC, with Graeme Willcox and Richard Nurse in third place.

The biggest fleet were the Must Skiff with 33 entries, and winner was Bruce Keen, with a comfortable 11 point lead ahead of George Hand, and in third place Daniel Henderson. All from Stokes Bay SC.

Will Gulliver from Northampton SC won the Phantom Fleet title, finishing one point ahead of Ian Stone of Maidenhead SC, with John Wayling in third place.

In the Solution Fleet, Christian Smart from Pembrokeshire YC kept a clean sheet ahead of Sam Davy.

The Flying Fifteen event was cancelled due to the unusually low water level at Grafham Water.

International 49er - Ovington Inlands 2018

1st 343 Matthew Lyons and James Lyons Ullswater - - 8 pts

2nd 33 Tom Walker and Max Todd West Wittering - - 9 pts

3rd 494 Simon Coles and Roger Coles Lee on Solent - - 16 pts

4th 691 Joe Bird and Clare Bird Blackwater SC - - 26 pts

International 505 - Ovington Inlands 2018

1st 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane Netley SC - - 10 pts

2nd 9085 Charles Walters and Dougal Cray Datchet Water SC - - 14 pts

3rd 9177 Graeme Willcox and Richard Nurse Netley SC - - 18 pts

4th 8963 Martin Hodgson and A N Other Stone SC - - 24 pts

5th 8914 Tim Bird and Ian Merryfield Burton SC - - 25 pts

6th 9155 Alex Shaw and Laurence Milton Grafham Water SC - - 35 pts

7th 8881 Neil Rabbitts and Mike Priddle Burton SC - - 40 pts

8th 9032 Jim Blyth and Jude B Largo Bay SC - - 40 pts

9th 8514 Adam Kenney and Ben Illiffe Burton SC - - 43 pts

Musto Skiff - Ovington Inlands 2018 (33 entries)

1st 534 Bruce Keen Stokes Bay SC - - 17 pts

2nd 548 George Hand Stokes Bay SC - - 28 pts

3rd 543 Daniel Henderson Stokes Bay SC - - 28 pts

4th 544 Ben Schooling TBA - - 32 pts

5th 557 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay SC - - 34 pts

6th 525 Andy Tarboton Henley Midmar YC - - 35 pts

7th 556 Graeme Oliver Wilsonian - - 43 pts

8th 527 Dan Trotter DRSC - - 50 pts

9th 302 Dan Kilsby Stokes Bay SC - - 53 pts

10th 526 Jono Shelley Largs SC - - 53 pts

Phantom Fleet - Ovington Inlands 2018

1st 1435 Will Gulliver Northampton SC - - 11 pts

2nd 1280 Ian Stone Maidenhead SC - - 12 pts

3rd 1346 John Wayling Northampton SC - - 16 pts

4th 1446 Nick Orman Castle Cove SC - - 17 pts

5th 1429 Steve Curl Bough Beech - - 36 pts

6th 1329 Neville Taylor Hunts SC - - 40 pts

7th 1443 Phil Longley TBC - - 40 pts

8th 1460 Steve Popple Shoreham SC - - 47 pts

9th 1447 Richard Sims Carsington SC - - 48 pts

10th 1339 Dave Elston Castle Cove SC - - 52 pts

11th 1457 Simon Wigmore Grafham Water SC - - 59 pts

Solution Fleet - Ovington Inlands 2018

1st 459 Christian Smart, Pembrokeshire YC - - 3 pts

2nd 450 Sam Davy, TBC - - 8 pts

