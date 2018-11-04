18 Footers League Club Championship

After leading by 1m 20s with only two legs of the course to sail, Finport had to desperately hold off the challenge by the Bing Lee team of Micah Lane, Dan Phillips and Nathan Edwards to take the victory by just 6s.

The pair totally dominated the latter half of the race, leaving the third placed Smeg (Dave O’Connor, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey) a further 3m 48s back.

One of the early race leaders, Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) finished fourth, ahead of Yandoo (John Winning) and Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster).

Race 3 of the Spring Championship was held in conjunction with the Club Championship, and this resulted in a win for the Bing Lee team. Finport and Rag & Famish share the lead in that series with a total of nine points.

Full results available here

