Laser Inlands at an Arctic Rutland

Over 100 competitors arrived for the Noble Marine Laser Inland Championships at Rutland Water SC . . . It was cold, with some hail and the wind did reach 25 knots at times, but that did not deter them.

British Sailing Team's Sam Whaley took the Laser Standard title with three back to back wins on the first day, then held off Jake Faren-Price on day 2, who took two wins, to finish ten points clear.

In third place was Ben Flower, fourth Orlondo Gledhill (1st Master) and fifth Joseph Drake (1st Youth).

Noble Marine Laser Standard - Inland Championship (31 entries)

1st Sam WHALEY Swanage SC 1 1 1 2 1 2 - - 6 pts

2nd Jake FARREN-PRICE Chew Valley Lake SC 6 5 3 1 11 1 - - 16 pts

3rd Ben FLOWER Hayling Island SC 3 2 7 9 5 4 - - 21 pts

4th Orlondo GLEDHILL Queen Mary SC 2 6 4 8 3 12 - - 23 pts

5th Joseph DRAKE Rn&syc - Wobyc 32 3 2 5 12 5 - - 27 pts

6th Krishan BHOGAL Manor Park SC 5 4 6 10 6 8 - - 29 pts

7th Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC 4 9 5 7 9 7 - - 32 pts

8th Mark LYTTLE Queen Mary SC 7 15 8 6 4 9 - - 34 pts

9th Joe WOODLEY Burghfield SC 11 8 12 3 10 6 - - 38 pts

10th Ben CHILDERLEY Rorc-rsrnyc 8 12 11 11 7 3 - - 40 pts

Full results available here

In the Laser Radial it was a down-to-the-wire finish between Jon Emmett and Ben Elvin, with the title going to Ben Elvin.

This pair shared the six race wins between them, three for Emmett on day 1 and three to Elvin on day 2 with Elvin taking the final race to clinch the title.

In third place was Nick Welbourn (1st Youth), fourth Henry Beardall and fifth Arthur Farley (1st Junior). First Lady was Iona Dixon in eighth place.

Noble Marine Laser Radial - Inland Championship (51 entries)

1st Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC 2 2 2 1 1 1 - - 7 pts

2nd Jon EMMETT Weir Wood SC 1 1 1 2 2 4 - - 7 pts

3rd Nick WELBOURN Hykeham SC 4 6 3 11 4 2 - - 19 pts

4th Henry BEARDSALL Warsash SC 16 3 13 5 3 3 - - 27 pts

5th Arthur FARLEY Royal Victoria YC 3 5 6 4 10 14 - - 28 pts

6th James FOSTER Poole YC 7 4 10 3 8 12 - - 32 pts

7th Charlie SOUTH Stokes Bay SC 14 7 5 12 7 5 - - 36 pts

8th Iona DIXON Docklands Centre 12 12 7 7 9 7 - - 42 pts

9th Steve TYLECOTE Rutland Water SC 5 22 4 52 6 11 - - 48 pts

10th Stephanie WINGEATT Leigh and Lowton S C 6 14 19 9 17 8 - - 54 pts

Full results available here

In the Laser 4.7 event it was also a tied finish . . .

Harvey Leigh taking the title with three race wins, including the final race. Second was Scott Forbes and in third place was Sam Dickinson.

Fourth was Drew Gibbons, fifth Zach Lyttle (1st Youth) and in sixth Gemma McDonnell (1st Lady).

See you at Paris 2024 ?

Noble Marine Laser 4.7 - Inland Championship (37 entries)

1st Harvey LEIGH Leigh & Lowton SC 1 3 2 1 7 1 - - 8 pts

2nd Scott FORBES Loch Lomond SC 2 1 1 2 2 5 - - 8 pts

3rd Sam DICKINSON Hayling Island SC 4 2 6 3 3 4 - - 16 pts

4th Drew GIBBONS West Kirby SC 7 5 5 5 1 2 - - 18 pts

5th Zach lyttle Datchet Water 3 9 4 11 6 3 - - 25 pts

6th Charlotte ROCKETT Barnt Green SC 15 6 9 4 5 6 - - 30 pts

7th Theo GUMBLEY WWSC 8 4 3 10 9 14 - - 34 pts

8th Gemma MCDONNELL Hollowell 5 11 10 8 11 7 - - 41 pts

9th Catie WARBURTON Loch Venachiar 6 15 7 12 8 9 - - 42 pts

10th Charlotte VIDELO Frensham Pond SC 11 8 11 7 13 10 - - 47 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here