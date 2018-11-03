Laser Inlands at an Arctic Rutland

Will it or won't it still be an Olympic class after 2020? Whatever the result of World Sailing's anti-trust evaluations, there is no doubt that the Laser will retain its popularity if the numbers that took to an Arctic Rutland are anything to go by.
Over 100 competitors arrived for the Noble Marine Laser Inland Championships at Rutland Water SC . . . It was cold, with some hail and the wind did reach 25 knots at times, but that did not deter them.
British Sailing Team's Sam Whaley took the Laser Standard title with three back to back wins on the first day, then held off Jake Faren-Price on day 2, who took two wins, to finish ten points clear.
In third place was Ben Flower, fourth Orlondo Gledhill (1st Master) and fifth Joseph Drake (1st Youth).
Noble Marine Laser Standard - Inland Championship (31 entries)
1st Sam WHALEY Swanage SC 1 1 1 2 1 2 - - 6 pts
2nd Jake FARREN-PRICE Chew Valley Lake SC 6 5 3 1 11 1 - - 16 pts
3rd Ben FLOWER Hayling Island SC 3 2 7 9 5 4 - - 21 pts
4th Orlondo GLEDHILL Queen Mary SC 2 6 4 8 3 12 - - 23 pts
5th Joseph DRAKE Rn&syc - Wobyc 32 3 2 5 12 5 - - 27 pts
6th Krishan BHOGAL Manor Park SC 5 4 6 10 6 8 - - 29 pts
7th Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC 4 9 5 7 9 7 - - 32 pts
8th Mark LYTTLE Queen Mary SC 7 15 8 6 4 9 - - 34 pts
9th Joe WOODLEY Burghfield SC 11 8 12 3 10 6 - - 38 pts
10th Ben CHILDERLEY Rorc-rsrnyc 8 12 11 11 7 3 - - 40 pts
In the Laser Radial it was a down-to-the-wire finish between Jon Emmett and Ben Elvin, with the title going to Ben Elvin.
This pair shared the six race wins between them, three for Emmett on day 1 and three to Elvin on day 2 with Elvin taking the final race to clinch the title.
In third place was Nick Welbourn (1st Youth), fourth Henry Beardall and fifth Arthur Farley (1st Junior). First Lady was Iona Dixon in eighth place.
Noble Marine Laser Radial - Inland Championship (51 entries)
1st Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC 2 2 2 1 1 1 - - 7 pts
2nd Jon EMMETT Weir Wood SC 1 1 1 2 2 4 - - 7 pts
3rd Nick WELBOURN Hykeham SC 4 6 3 11 4 2 - - 19 pts
4th Henry BEARDSALL Warsash SC 16 3 13 5 3 3 - - 27 pts
5th Arthur FARLEY Royal Victoria YC 3 5 6 4 10 14 - - 28 pts
6th James FOSTER Poole YC 7 4 10 3 8 12 - - 32 pts
7th Charlie SOUTH Stokes Bay SC 14 7 5 12 7 5 - - 36 pts
8th Iona DIXON Docklands Centre 12 12 7 7 9 7 - - 42 pts
9th Steve TYLECOTE Rutland Water SC 5 22 4 52 6 11 - - 48 pts
10th Stephanie WINGEATT Leigh and Lowton S C 6 14 19 9 17 8 - - 54 pts
In the Laser 4.7 event it was also a tied finish . . .
Harvey Leigh taking the title with three race wins, including the final race. Second was Scott Forbes and in third place was Sam Dickinson.
Fourth was Drew Gibbons, fifth Zach Lyttle (1st Youth) and in sixth Gemma McDonnell (1st Lady).
Noble Marine Laser 4.7 - Inland Championship (37 entries)
1st Harvey LEIGH Leigh & Lowton SC 1 3 2 1 7 1 - - 8 pts
2nd Scott FORBES Loch Lomond SC 2 1 1 2 2 5 - - 8 pts
3rd Sam DICKINSON Hayling Island SC 4 2 6 3 3 4 - - 16 pts
4th Drew GIBBONS West Kirby SC 7 5 5 5 1 2 - - 18 pts
5th Zach lyttle Datchet Water 3 9 4 11 6 3 - - 25 pts
6th Charlotte ROCKETT Barnt Green SC 15 6 9 4 5 6 - - 30 pts
7th Theo GUMBLEY WWSC 8 4 3 10 9 14 - - 34 pts
8th Gemma MCDONNELL Hollowell 5 11 10 8 11 7 - - 41 pts
9th Catie WARBURTON Loch Venachiar 6 15 7 12 8 9 - - 42 pts
10th Charlotte VIDELO Frensham Pond SC 11 8 11 7 13 10 - - 47 pts
