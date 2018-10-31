Seldén SailJuice Winter Series Opens at Draycote

Typically seeing around 1,000 competitors compete each winter from over 160 classes since its inception, the first event of the season, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, will take place on the weekend of 17 & 18 November 2018.

The Draycote Dash is offering all competitors, as part of their entrance fee, 20% off all Fernhurst Books titles purchased at the event.

With 130 titles to choose from, covering most watersports (sailing, swimming, diving, fishing, canoeing and surfing) there is something for anyone who likes being in, on or under the water! So do your shopping early for Christmas.

The Draycote Dash is one of those events where it’s not possible to turn up and enter on the day, so make sure you get your entry in soon - Enter now at www.sailjuiceseries.com

This year sailors will be competing, not just for individual prizes, but also for the new perpetual trophy presented by Seldén Mast to SailJuice at the series launch during the recent Southampton Boat Show.

Once again, you must count your best four results from the seven events. Of course, you’re welcome to enter and compete in as many events as you like - all seven if you’re big enough to take on the challenge.

Draycote is also round one of the Winter Cat Series, followed later in the season by Datchet, Grafham and Rutland.

Multihulls are permitted provided they have no more than one crew on trapeze and their hulls and permanent appendages when rigged for sailing do not exceed 5.5 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. Singlehanded Challenger trimarans are permitted.

The following events constitute the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2018/19:

- Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC - 17 & 18 November 2018

- Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC - 8 & 9 December 2018

- Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC - 27 December 2018

- Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC - 30 December 2018



- Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC - 12 January 2019

- John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC - 2 & 3 February 2019

- Oxford Blue, Oxford SC - 16 February 2019

Entry information available now at www.sailjuiceseries.com

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here