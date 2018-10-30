Gillard clean sweep at Solo End Of Season Championship

Gillard won all three races to finish three points ahead of Chris Brown with Fraser Hayden of Papercourt SC in third place.

While Gillard was winning race 1, second was Guy Mayger of Feltham SC with third Chris Brown.

In the second race Gillard finished ahead of Brown with Nigel Davies of Draycote SC third, and in the final race Gillard won ahead of Hayden with Paul Rayson of Fishers Green SC taking third place.

Solo End Of Season Championship at King George SC

1st 5675 Thomas Gillard, Shefield Viking SC -1 1 1 - - 2 pts

2nd 5777 Chris Brown, RYA 3 2 -5 - - 5 pts

3rd 5381 Fraser Hayden, Papercourt SC 4 -22 2 - - 6 pts

4th 5691 Guy Mayger, Feltham SC 2 4 -6 - - 6 pts

5th 5181 Paul Rayson , Fishers Green SC -25 6 3 - - 9 pts

6th 5782 Nigel Davies , Draycote SC -18 3 9 - - 12 pts

7th 5730 Vince Horey , KGSC 8 5 RET - - 13 pts

8th 5779 Mark Maskell, Blackwater SC 5 10 DNC - - 15 pts

9th 5561 Tim Lewis, RYA 7 9 -22 - - 16 pts

10th 5796 Andy Hyland, Lymington Town -12 11 7 - - 18 pts

11th 5804 Steve Ede, Ardley SC 9 -24 10 - - 19 pts

12th 5597 Jonny Wells, Essex YC -28 8 14 - - 22 pts

13th 6000 Doug Latta, Porchester SC / HISC 10 12 RET - - 22 pts

14th 5738 Ewan Birkin-Walls, Grafham Water SC 19 -23 4 - - 23 pts

15th 5524 Kev Hall, Northampton SC 15 -21 8 - - 23 pts

16th 5406 Jarvis Simpson, Brightlingsea SC -14 13 11 - - 24 pts

17th 5664 Dave Lucas, Grafham Water SC 11 15 -17 - - 26 pts

18th 4801 Godfrey Clark, Fishers Green SC -17 16 13 - - 29 pts

19th 5134 Robert Laurie, Harlow Blackwater SC -26 14 15 - - 29 pts

20th 5750 David Mitchell, Warsash SC 24 7 RET - - 31 pts

21st 5670 Nigel Thomas, Hill Head SC 21 -32 12 - - 33 pts

22nd 5747 Rodger Lumbey, Salcolme YC 22 RET 18 - - 40 pts

23rd 5776 Tim Wade, Spinnaker SC 20 -30 21 - - 41 pts

24th 4454 Stas Lawicki, Papercourt SC -34 26 16 - - 42 pts

25th 5790 Peter Mitchell, Warsash SC 6 DNC DNC - - 43 pts

26th 4932 Mike Dray, Littleton 16 27 RET - - 43 pts

27th 5130 Mark Lee, Lymington Town YC 23 20 DNC - - 43 pts

28th 5570 Malcolm Buchanan, Lymington Town YC -32 25 19 - - 44 pts

29th 5291 E Rogers, Spinnaker SC 29 17 RET - - 46 pts

30th 5658 Martin Honnor, Ogston SC 13 RET DNC - - 48 pts

31st 5695 Ian Ingram, Earlswood SC -31 18 RET - - 49 pts

32nd 5724 Terry Palmer, Upper Thames SC 30 19 DNC - - 49 pts

33rd 3803 Alan Roberts, Essex YC -33 31 20 - - 51 pts

34th 5138 Patrick Overs, Caxton Lakes SC -36 29 23 - - 52 pts

35th 5736 Iain Carpenter, Northampton SC 27 28 RET - - 55 pts

36th 5731 Vernon Perkins, South Cerney 35 DNC DNC - - 72 pts

