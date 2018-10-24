Bloody Mary Drops Foilers for 2019 Event

The decision to drop foiling classes has been made after consultation with the classes affected and with the Selden SailJuice Winter Series organisers – and Queen Mary have new plans for foilers to be outlined early in 2019.

The Bloody Mary takes the form of a 150-minute Pursuit Race with the slowest boat starting first at midday and the faster boats starting progressively later, depending on a handicap rating which is set by the Race Committee.

For 2019 it is open to all dinghy classes with a PY number equal to or lower than the International Topper and Queen Mary hope to attract over 300 boats.

Online entry will close at midnight Wednesday 9 January 2019 and there is an entry limit (350 boats) again this year, so enter early to avoid disappointment!

Entries will be accepted on the day until the entry limit is reached. The Entry desk will open at 8:00am and close at 12:00pm, please arrive early and head to the clubhouse to complete the forms.

