RS Aero UK Inland, Ladies, and Masters Championship

Chew Valley Lake SC played host to the RS Aero UK Inlands which managed to run a successful event despite Storm Callum
Despite the imminent arrival of Storm Callum, 53 RS Aero sailors arrived on the Saturday to patchy blue skies but a hefty breeze averaging above 30 knots.
This was a great turnout considering the forecast, but unfortunately, the wind didn’t moderate enough by the 2pm review and racing was cancelled for the day.
So, on to Sunday and the wind had now eased, and a nice 12 knot breeze greeted the sailors, but the rain fell. This didn’t stop any sailor’s enthusiasm to go out though and four races were completed for all three fleets.
In the RS Aero 5 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson won all four races to take the Inland title ahead of James Dowric, with third Derian Scott.
Lynn Billowes took fourth place and was first women. First Youth in the 5’s went to Iona Willows, first Master was Julie Willis and first Grand Master Maggie Dunn.
Port-Tack starts were a feature
As always the biggest fleet was the RS Aero 7 with a 31 strong turn-out.
Noah Rees won the first three races and the Aero 7 Inland title, plus the accolade of top Youth. Second was Chris Jenkins and third went to Tim Hire.
First Lady was Caitie Atkin, first Master was Peter Chaplin and first Grand Master was John McKeown.
On to the RS Aero 9 where Pete Barton battled with Ben Rolfe for three races before taking the title, with Rolfe in second and Greg Bartlett third.
No Ladies, Youths or Grand Masters in this the heavyweight fleet (could this replace the Finn?), but Andy Warren was quickest Master.
RS Aero 5 Class after 4 races
1st Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC - - 3 pts
2nd James Dowrick Porthpean SC - - 7 pts
3rd Derian Scott Chew Valley LSC - - 8 pts
4th Lynn Billowes RS Sailing - - 10 pts
5th Jenny Bennett Lymington Town SC - - 12 pts
6th Iona Willows Dorchester SC - - 17 pts
7th Julie Willis Lymington Town SC - - 23 pts
8th Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC - - 23 pts
9th Tilly Gregson Starcross YC - - 26 pts
10th Rosemary Dillworth Bowmoor SC - - 27 pts
11th Margaret Dunn Lyme Regis SC - - 31 pts
12th Catherine Hemsley Felpham SC - - 33 pts
13th Elliot Toms Fowey Gallants SC - - 38 pts
RS Aero 7 Class after 4 races
1st Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC - - 3 pts
2nd Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC - - 8 pts
3rd Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC - - 9 pts
4th Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC - - 10 pts
5th Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC - - 12 pts
6th Nick Martindale Chew Valley LSC - - 13 pts
7th Jack Miller Felpham SC - - 21 pts
8th Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC - - 23 pts
9th Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC - - 26 pts
10th Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC - - 29 pts
11th Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC - - 31 pts
12th David Cherrill Broadwater SC - - 32 pts
13th Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC - - 37 pts
14th Richard Bentley Felpham SC - - 43 pts
15th Tomaso Macchi Weston SC - - 43 pts
16th Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC - - 44 pts
17th Peter Craggs York RI SC - - 47 pts
18th Nick Edmonds Chew Valley LSC - - 48 pts
19th Andy Harris Tamesis SC - - 51 pts
20th Charles Clapham Chew Valley LSC - - 51 pts
21st Graham Platt Highcliffe SC - - 60 pts
22nd John McKeown Lancing SC - - 63 pts
23rd Lorrian Wells Highcliffe SC - - 64 pts
24th Roger Cowan Burghfield SC - - 65 pts
25th Claire Geoghegan Brightlingsea SC - - 67 pts
26th Steve Roberts Torpoint Mosquito SC - - 70 pts
27th Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC - - 78 pts
28th Jae Jones Spinnaker SC - - 81 pts
29th David Crawford Chew Valley LSC - - 89 pts
30th Julian Hire Royal Lymington YC - - 94 pts
31st Sarah Desjonqueres Highcliffe SC - - 96 pts
RS Aero 9 Class after 4 races
1st Peter Barton Lymington Town SC - - 3 pts
2nd Ben Rolfe Peligoni Club,Zakynthos - - 5 pts
3rd Greg Bartlett Starcross YC - - 8 pts
4th Matt Thursfield RYA - - 11 pts
5th Andy Warren Avon SC - - 12 pts
6th Rory Cohen Frampton on SevernSC - - 17 pts
7th Phil White Frampton on SevernSC - - 18 pts
8th David Partridge Chelmarsh SC - - 22 pts
9th Mark Lambdin Bradford On Avon SC - - 25 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here