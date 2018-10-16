RS Aero UK Inland, Ladies, and Masters Championship

Despite the imminent arrival of Storm Callum, 53 RS Aero sailors arrived on the Saturday to patchy blue skies but a hefty breeze averaging above 30 knots.

This was a great turnout considering the forecast, but unfortunately, the wind didn’t moderate enough by the 2pm review and racing was cancelled for the day.

So, on to Sunday and the wind had now eased, and a nice 12 knot breeze greeted the sailors, but the rain fell. This didn’t stop any sailor’s enthusiasm to go out though and four races were completed for all three fleets.

In the RS Aero 5 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson won all four races to take the Inland title ahead of James Dowric, with third Derian Scott.

Lynn Billowes took fourth place and was first women. First Youth in the 5’s went to Iona Willows, first Master was Julie Willis and first Grand Master Maggie Dunn.



Port-Tack starts were a feature

As always the biggest fleet was the RS Aero 7 with a 31 strong turn-out.

Noah Rees won the first three races and the Aero 7 Inland title, plus the accolade of top Youth. Second was Chris Jenkins and third went to Tim Hire.

First Lady was Caitie Atkin, first Master was Peter Chaplin and first Grand Master was John McKeown.

On to the RS Aero 9 where Pete Barton battled with Ben Rolfe for three races before taking the title, with Rolfe in second and Greg Bartlett third.

No Ladies, Youths or Grand Masters in this the heavyweight fleet (could this replace the Finn?), but Andy Warren was quickest Master.

RS Aero 5 Class after 4 races

1st Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC - - 3 pts

2nd James Dowrick Porthpean SC - - 7 pts

3rd Derian Scott Chew Valley LSC - - 8 pts

4th Lynn Billowes RS Sailing - - 10 pts

5th Jenny Bennett Lymington Town SC - - 12 pts

6th Iona Willows Dorchester SC - - 17 pts

7th Julie Willis Lymington Town SC - - 23 pts

8th Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC - - 23 pts

9th Tilly Gregson Starcross YC - - 26 pts

10th Rosemary Dillworth Bowmoor SC - - 27 pts

11th Margaret Dunn Lyme Regis SC - - 31 pts

12th Catherine Hemsley Felpham SC - - 33 pts

13th Elliot Toms Fowey Gallants SC - - 38 pts



RS Aero 7 Class after 4 races

1st Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC - - 3 pts

2nd Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC - - 8 pts

3rd Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC - - 9 pts

4th Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC - - 10 pts

5th Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC - - 12 pts

6th Nick Martindale Chew Valley LSC - - 13 pts

7th Jack Miller Felpham SC - - 21 pts

8th Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC - - 23 pts

9th Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC - - 26 pts

10th Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC - - 29 pts

11th Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC - - 31 pts

12th David Cherrill Broadwater SC - - 32 pts

13th Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC - - 37 pts

14th Richard Bentley Felpham SC - - 43 pts

15th Tomaso Macchi Weston SC - - 43 pts

16th Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC - - 44 pts

17th Peter Craggs York RI SC - - 47 pts

18th Nick Edmonds Chew Valley LSC - - 48 pts

19th Andy Harris Tamesis SC - - 51 pts

20th Charles Clapham Chew Valley LSC - - 51 pts

21st Graham Platt Highcliffe SC - - 60 pts

22nd John McKeown Lancing SC - - 63 pts

23rd Lorrian Wells Highcliffe SC - - 64 pts

24th Roger Cowan Burghfield SC - - 65 pts

25th Claire Geoghegan Brightlingsea SC - - 67 pts

26th Steve Roberts Torpoint Mosquito SC - - 70 pts

27th Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC - - 78 pts

28th Jae Jones Spinnaker SC - - 81 pts

29th David Crawford Chew Valley LSC - - 89 pts

30th Julian Hire Royal Lymington YC - - 94 pts

31st Sarah Desjonqueres Highcliffe SC - - 96 pts



RS Aero 9 Class after 4 races

1st Peter Barton Lymington Town SC - - 3 pts

2nd Ben Rolfe Peligoni Club,Zakynthos - - 5 pts

3rd Greg Bartlett Starcross YC - - 8 pts

4th Matt Thursfield RYA - - 11 pts

5th Andy Warren Avon SC - - 12 pts

6th Rory Cohen Frampton on SevernSC - - 17 pts

7th Phil White Frampton on SevernSC - - 18 pts

8th David Partridge Chelmarsh SC - - 22 pts

9th Mark Lambdin Bradford On Avon SC - - 25 pts

