Eric Twiname Team Racing Championships

After two days of contrasting weather, Rugby School claimed the title of youth champions racing in the Firefly while Hollowell/Shustoke took the junior honours in the RS Feva.

The 250 sailors from the 51 school and club teams completed over 230 races on a very wet and cold Sunday at Farmoor Reservoir.

Rugby School edged out Sevenoaks Red 2-1 in the youth final after coming through semi-final wins against Sevenoaks White and OTRA Red respectively. OTRA Red went on to win the petit-final to take third place.

The junior final also ended in a 2-1 scoreline as Hollowell/Shustoke held off the battling Hayling Island. Rutland Gold took third with a 2-0 win over Royal Hospital School in the petit final.

Other prizes from the event included first club for Hollowell/Shustoke in the junior and West Oxfordshire in the youth.

First school for Royal Hospital in the junior and Rugby in the youth and first class association for Tera Prodigy in the junior and OTRA Red in the youth.

