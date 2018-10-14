2018 Endeavour Trophy - Saxton and Lewis retain title

Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis retain the Endeavour Trophy for the third successive time
Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis won six of the seven races completed at the at the Royal Corinthiean YC for the 2018 Endeavour Trophy (Champion of Champions).
Lewis has been the winning crew a record eight times now and Saxton has won the event five times as helm.
In second place were Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, representing the Merlin Rocket class, and in third place Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts representing the RS200 class.
2018 Endeavour Trophy Championship - Positions after 7 (1 discard) races
1st 2017 Champion Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis 6 pts
2nd Merlin Rocket Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 14 pts
3rd RS200 Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts 20 pts
4th D-ONE Nick Craig and Emma Clarke 29 pts
5th RS800 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 38 pts
6th 470 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern 40 pts
7th 2000 Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge 56 pts
8th D-ZERO Steve Bolland and Alistair Norris 60 pts
9th Scorpion Alan Krailing and Simon Forbes 61 pts
10th Fireball Matt Burge and Tom Pygall 63 pts
11th Blaze Charlie Chandler and Owain Hughes 65 pts
12th RS Aero 5 Ben and James Hutton-Penman 71 pts
13th RS Feva William Pank and Seb Getto 77 pts
14th National 12 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne 77 pts
15th 29er Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong 78 pts
16th K1 Paul Smalley and Mari Shepherd 78 pts
17th RS400 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 93 pts
18th 420 Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 96 pts
19th Lark Chris White and Nicola White 104 pts
20th BYTE Tom Lonsdale and Emma Peason 110 pts
21st RS600 Richard Smith and Lynne Ratcliffe 111 pts
22nd Thames A Rater Simon Blake and James Warren 114 pts
23rd Supernova Sam Knight and Steve Hawley 114 pts
24th Laser 4.7 Lorcan Knowles and Annabel Page 123 pts
25th Optimist Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford 132 pts
26th Cadet Angus Collingridge and Hattie Collingridge 139 pts
27th Comet Chris Hatton and Charlie Sansom 151 pts
28th RS Aero 9 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 163 pts
29th Moth Jim McMillan and Paul Gliddon 173 pts
30th National 18 Oliver Houseman and Doug Nestor 186 pts