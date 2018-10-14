2018 Endeavour Trophy - Saxton and Lewis retain title

Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis won six of the seven races completed at the at the Royal Corinthiean YC for the 2018 Endeavour Trophy (Champion of Champions).

Lewis has been the winning crew a record eight times now and Saxton has won the event five times as helm.

In second place were Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey, representing the Merlin Rocket class, and in third place Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts representing the RS200 class.

2018 Endeavour Trophy Championship - Positions after 7 (1 discard) races

1st 2017 Champion Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis 6 pts

2nd Merlin Rocket Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 14 pts

3rd RS200 Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts 20 pts

4th D-ONE Nick Craig and Emma Clarke 29 pts

5th RS800 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 38 pts

6th 470 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern 40 pts

7th 2000 Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge 56 pts

8th D-ZERO Steve Bolland and Alistair Norris 60 pts

9th Scorpion Alan Krailing and Simon Forbes 61 pts

10th Fireball Matt Burge and Tom Pygall 63 pts

11th Blaze Charlie Chandler and Owain Hughes 65 pts

12th RS Aero 5 Ben and James Hutton-Penman 71 pts

13th RS Feva William Pank and Seb Getto 77 pts

14th National 12 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne 77 pts

15th 29er Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong 78 pts

16th K1 Paul Smalley and Mari Shepherd 78 pts

17th RS400 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 93 pts

18th 420 Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 96 pts

19th Lark Chris White and Nicola White 104 pts

20th BYTE Tom Lonsdale and Emma Peason 110 pts

21st RS600 Richard Smith and Lynne Ratcliffe 111 pts

22nd Thames A Rater Simon Blake and James Warren 114 pts

23rd Supernova Sam Knight and Steve Hawley 114 pts

24th Laser 4.7 Lorcan Knowles and Annabel Page 123 pts

25th Optimist Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford 132 pts

26th Cadet Angus Collingridge and Hattie Collingridge 139 pts

27th Comet Chris Hatton and Charlie Sansom 151 pts

28th RS Aero 9 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 163 pts

29th Moth Jim McMillan and Paul Gliddon 173 pts

30th National 18 Oliver Houseman and Doug Nestor 186 pts

