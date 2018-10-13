With four race wins in four races Saxton and Lewis look well on the way to a fourth Endeavour championship win.

In second place are Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey and in third place are Nick Craig and Emma Clarke.

2018 Endeavour Trophy Championship - Positions after 4 races

1st 2017 Champion Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis 1 1 1 1 4 pts

2nd Merlin Rocket Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 4 2 2 3 11 pts

3rd D-ONE Nick Craig and Emma Clarke 3 3 4 4 14 pts

4th RS200 Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts 2 5 3 5 15 pts

5th RS800 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 6 6 7 2 21 pts

6th 470 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern 5 4 17 6 32 pts

7th 2000 Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge 12 9 5 7 33 pts

8th Scorpion Alan Krailing and Simon Forbes 14 8 8 10 40 pts

9th Blaze Charlie Chandler and Owain Hughes 10 10 11 11 42 pts

10th Fireball Matt Burge and Tom Pygall 16 17 6 9 48 pts

11th 29er Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong 11 12 10 16 49 pts

12th RS Aero 5 Ben Hutton-Penman and James Hutton-Penman 9 14 13 14 50 pts

13th D-ZERO Steve Bolland and Alistair Norris 7 31 9 8 55 pts

14th K1 Paul Smalley and Mari Shepherd 13 13 12 17 55 pts

15th Lark Chris White and Nicola White 15 16 16 18 65 pts

16th Thames A Rater Simon Blake and James Warren 20 22 15 13 70 pts

17th RS600 Richard Smith and Lynne Ratcliffe 17 15 31 12 75 pts

18th 420 Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 23 19 14 19 75 pts

19th RS Feva William Pank and Seb Getto 22 20 20 15 77 pts

20th Supernova Sam Knight and Steve Hawley 24 18 18 20 80 pts

21st RS400 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 21 7 31 22 81 pts

22nd National 12 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne 19 11 31 31 92 pts

23rd BYTE Tom Lonsdale and Emma Peason 31 21 19 21 92 pts

24th RS Aero 9 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 8 31 31 31 101 pts

25th Cadet Angus Collingridge and Hattie Collingridge 31 31 21 25 108 pts

26th Optimist Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford 31 31 22 24 108 pts

27th Moth Jim McMillan and Paul Gliddon 18 31 31 31 111 pts

28th Comet Chris Hatton and Charlie Sansom 31 31 31 23 116 pts

29th Laser 4.7 Lorcan Knowles and Annabel Page 31 31 31 26 119 pts

30th National 18 Oliver Houseman and Doug Nestor 31 31 31 31 124 pts

