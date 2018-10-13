Defending champions Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis are the clear leaders after four races completed at the Royal Corinthiean YC
With four race wins in four races Saxton and Lewis look well on the way to a fourth Endeavour championship win.
In second place are Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey and in third place are Nick Craig and Emma Clarke.
2018 Endeavour Trophy Championship - Positions after 4 races
1st 2017 Champion Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis 1 1 1 1 4 pts
2nd Merlin Rocket Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 4 2 2 3 11 pts
3rd D-ONE Nick Craig and Emma Clarke 3 3 4 4 14 pts
4th RS200 Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts 2 5 3 5 15 pts
5th RS800 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 6 6 7 2 21 pts
6th 470 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern 5 4 17 6 32 pts
7th 2000 Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge 12 9 5 7 33 pts
8th Scorpion Alan Krailing and Simon Forbes 14 8 8 10 40 pts
9th Blaze Charlie Chandler and Owain Hughes 10 10 11 11 42 pts
10th Fireball Matt Burge and Tom Pygall 16 17 6 9 48 pts
11th 29er Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong 11 12 10 16 49 pts
12th RS Aero 5 Ben Hutton-Penman and James Hutton-Penman 9 14 13 14 50 pts
13th D-ZERO Steve Bolland and Alistair Norris 7 31 9 8 55 pts
14th K1 Paul Smalley and Mari Shepherd 13 13 12 17 55 pts
15th Lark Chris White and Nicola White 15 16 16 18 65 pts
16th Thames A Rater Simon Blake and James Warren 20 22 15 13 70 pts
17th RS600 Richard Smith and Lynne Ratcliffe 17 15 31 12 75 pts
18th 420 Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 23 19 14 19 75 pts
19th RS Feva William Pank and Seb Getto 22 20 20 15 77 pts
20th Supernova Sam Knight and Steve Hawley 24 18 18 20 80 pts
21st RS400 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 21 7 31 22 81 pts
22nd National 12 Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne 19 11 31 31 92 pts
23rd BYTE Tom Lonsdale and Emma Peason 31 21 19 21 92 pts
24th RS Aero 9 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 8 31 31 31 101 pts
25th Cadet Angus Collingridge and Hattie Collingridge 31 31 21 25 108 pts
26th Optimist Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford 31 31 22 24 108 pts
27th Moth Jim McMillan and Paul Gliddon 18 31 31 31 111 pts
28th Comet Chris Hatton and Charlie Sansom 31 31 31 23 116 pts
29th Laser 4.7 Lorcan Knowles and Annabel Page 31 31 31 26 119 pts
30th National 18 Oliver Houseman and Doug Nestor 31 31 31 31 124 pts
