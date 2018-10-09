RS200, RS400 and RS800 Inland Champions

Winners of the RS200 Inland and Youth Championship:

Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts, RS200 Inland Champions

Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, RS200 Youth Champions

Jamie & Bettine Harris, RS200 Junior Champions

Winners of the RS400 Inland Championship:

Michael Sims and Jack Holden RS400 Inland Champions

Winners of the RS800 Inland Championship:

Luke and Emma McEwen RS800 Inland Champions

RS200 Inland and Youth Championship - 45 entries

1st 1642 Maria Stanley and Alan Roberts, LTSC - - 5 pts

2nd 1657 Nick Craig and Emma Hivey, Burghfield SC - - 7 pts

3rd 1328 Ben Saxton and Izzy Hamiton, Itchenor SC - - 7 pts

4th 1637 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, Beaver SC - - 11 pts

5th 1675 James Peters and Emily Anderson, Hayling Island SC - - 16 pts

6th 626 Will Taylor and Matt Taylor, Brightlingsea SC - - 19 pts

7th 1509 Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill, Bristol CYC - - 22 pts

8th 1440 Peter Ballanne and Jo Kaldevon, Wessex SC - - 26 pts

9th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear, Queen Mary SC - - 26 pts

RS400 Inland Championship - 32 entries

1st 1488 Michael Sims and Jack Holden, Carsington SC - - 4 pts

2nd 1437 Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt, Scaling Dam SC - - 6 pts

3rd 1396 Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop, Leigh & Lowton SC - - 12 pts

4th 1407 Hamish Gledhill and Rachel Gledhill, West Riding SC - - 15 pts

5th 1377 Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon, Oxford SC - - 16 pts

6th 1399 Richard Gray and Jon Dyas, Queen Mary SC - - 19 pts

7th 1262 Jon Willars and Richard Brameld, Welton SC - - 21 pts

8th 1414 Caroline WHitehouse and Tony Cliff, Bartley SC - - 21 pts

9th 1235 Adam Whitehouse and Chris Bownes, Wilsonian - - 24 pts

10th 1363 Ross Ryan and Oliver Ryan-Moore, Notts County SC - - 28 pts

RS800 Inland Championship - 14 entries

1st 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen, Royal Lymington YC - - 4 pts

2nd 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore, Hayling Island SC - - 7 pts

3rd 1234 Frances Peters and Tom Partington, Hayling Island SC - - 8 pts

4th 1231 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall, Castle Cove SC - - 12 pts

5th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton, Burghfield SC - - 13 pts

6th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss, Lyme Regis SC - - 13 pts

7th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark, Stokes Bay SC - - 21 pts

8th 1225 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill, Stokes Bay SC - - 21 pts

9th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson, Beaver SC - - 23 pts

10th 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland, Stokes Bay SC - - 26 pts

Full results available here

